Adam Wingard Will Not Direct Next Godzilla x Kong Movie

The MonsterVerse is witnessing a significant shift as Adam Wingard, the acclaimed director behind Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), will not helm the next installment in the franchise. Despite the enormous success of his recent endeavor, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Wingard is stepping away from the giant monster action for now.
Wingard Exits Amid Timing Issues
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the separation between Adam Wingard and Legendary Entertainment is described as amicable and primarily stemmed from scheduling issues. The studio is eager to capitalize on the momentum of their blockbuster, but Wingard’s packed schedule couldn’t accommodate this urgency. Remarkably, the split leaves the door open for potential returns in future franchise endeavors.
Onslaught and Other Upcoming Projects
As Wingard gears up for new projects, it’s evident where his priorities lie. He has multiple projects simmering, including a highly ambitious action movie titled Onslaught. Wingard shared his enthusiasm for this venture, stating,
Onslaught is an uphill battle, and I think that the grass is always greener. But even the most hardened skeptics can tell you that what I’m bringing to the table with this movie is nothing short of innovative and groundbreaking.
Additionally, he’s working on other major enterprises like a live-action adaptation of ThunderCats and an adaptation of Metal Gear Solid. These projects clearly illustrate why his packed schedule didn’t align with Legendary’s plans for a quick sequel turn-around.
A Record-Breaking Exit
Despite stepping down from his directorial role, Adam Wingard leaves on a high note. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on track to become the highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse series, having already amassed over $564 million worldwide since its late March release. The Box Office records continue to shatter with this film outperforming its predecessors significantly.
The Script Handoff to Dave Callaham
The task of scripting the next chapter in this giant monster saga has been entrusted to Dave Callaham, known for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With no details released yet on the plot or direction of this upcoming film, fans eagerly await what fresh narratives Callaham will bring to these colossal characters.
Xhowng Emerges Victorious in India
A significant achievement for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was crossing Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office, making it 2024’s most successful Hollywood release there. Its strong Day 1 collections of Rs 13.25 crore set a promising tone that continued over subsequent days.