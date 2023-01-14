Home
Movies
10 Movie Soundtracks That Became Synonymous With Their Movies

10 Movie Soundtracks That Became Synonymous With Their Movies

28 seconds ago

credit: Titanic

Movies can have soundtracks that would perform so well that they are remembered by a lot of people. And in some cases, they would be the footprint that the movie would leave in the world. Below, we will bring you 10 songs that were so memorable. They became “synonymous” with the movie where they came from!

10. Do You Hear the People Sing?

credit: Les Misérables

This song from the musical Les Misérables has now become a protest song, with some countries translating it into their local languages. It was a call for revolution. It was a spark that ignited the people’s hearts to overthrow an oppressive government. In French, it is called À la volonté du Peuple (To the Will of the People).

Recent usages of the song as a protest anthem include protests in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

9. All I Want is You

All I Want is You is the opening music from Juno (2007). It can be described as a funky and goofy song that was very catchy. The lyrics were funny as well, enumerating some unlikely scenarios and complementing them, for example, “If you were the floor, I’d wanna be the rug.

This song became the most memorable soundtrack from the movie and even outside of it.

8. Le Festin (English: The Feast)

This is a French song that most of the viewers would know the beat, the melody, and (probably) the lyrics, but not the title. This is the song that came from Ratatouille and became one of the French songs that went viral in the Anglosphere out of context, alongside Je Te Laisserai Des Mots.

The song’s message was about achieving your dreams without caring about what others around you say.

7. All Star

This one is like number 9, as this came from a movie’s beginning scene. It played in Shrek (2001), where the audience is introduced to Shrek’s lifestyle while some names are being shown in random places as credits.

All Star became well known as something that played in the Shrek movie. A simple Google search of the title of the song alone is enough for you to be sent to the Shrek opening scene.

6. Memory

Whether you loved or hated Cats, I’m pretty sure that you’ve heard this song at some point. Though people might only recognize its lyrics, it became associated with the play too quickly. For those unaware, it’s the song that goes like this, “Touch me, it’s so easy to leave me, all alone with memory.”

5. We Don’t Talk About Bruno

This is the song that even those who haven’t watched Encanto yet know of Encanto. It’s just that phenomenal, and it topped several charts as well.

The song enumerates the reasons why one should not talk to Bruno, citing reasons such as he could seal one’s fate because of his clairvoyance.

4. Let It Go

Ah, yes, who wouldn’t forget this song from Frozen? It was the song that everybody was listening to during the winter of the said year and even the most memorable song from the whole movie.

The song talks about Elsa’s struggle to contain her powers, but she eventually decides to release them out to let them go naturally.

3. My Heart Will Go On

This song from Titanic had ascended to levels even farther than what the movie had achieved. It had become the sad love song of departure and is continuing to be played in this context even though the movie was more than 25 years old as of the time of writing.

Nowadays, if people hear the song, they would often think of Jack and Rose on the deck of the Titanic, with Rose stretching her arms sideward.

credit: The Greatest Showman

2. A Million Dreams

There may be a lot of contenders for the song that most resonated from The Greatest Showman. It could be This is Me or Rewrite the Stars as well.

However, A Million Dreams took the spot because of the message and the impact that it left on the world. It was a song about achieving one’s dreams and the perseverance to attain them.

1. See You Again

This song is played in the ending scene of Furious 7. It was a culmination of all the memories and adventures the Furious crew had with the late Paul Walker, who passed away during the show’s filming. After the movie was played worldwide, this tribute song became one of the most successful songs of 2015.

Related Posts
Will Shazam 2 Suffer Or Benefit Without Black Adam?
June 1, 2021
There’s Quite a Real-Life Story About the Forrest Gump Bench
May 15, 2018
Daniel Craig Wants ‘Blade Runner 2049′ Director Denis Villeneuve to Direct ‘Bond 25′
September 26, 2017
All of Captain America’s MCU Fight Scenes in One Video
February 12, 2017
Sony May Have Scored a Bit Opening Weekend with ‘Venom,’ But They Won’t Start a Franchise with It
October 10, 2018
Setting a Good Example for the Oscars: The Independent Spirit Awards Honor More than Just the Usual Suspects
November 30, 2018

About The Author

Aron Paul
More from this Author

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Possible Reasons Netflix Cancelled 1899
Gerard Butler Wants a Break from One Role
Paramount+ Will Feature a Dungeons & Dragons Series
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Could The Conjuring 4 Be The Final Film Of The Franchise?
James Wan Wants to Remake Chopping Mall. YES
The Four Houses In Harry Potter
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
James Wan Wants to Remake Chopping Mall. YES
Where is Vinny Guadagnino and the Jersey Shore Cast Now?
Five Decades of Friendship: Mike Farrell and Alan Alda’s Bromance
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet