Will Trent Reveals Faith And Will Get Surprising News About An Old Case In New Episode

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Will Trent, Season 2 Episode 8 “Why is Jack’s Arm Bleeding?”
The mystery that’s been plaguing Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) all season long comes to a devastating climax in Tuesday’s new episode, revealing a heartbreaking truth about his past. Fans have witnessed
I can’t believe they revealed that twist in Season 2 Episode 8!
Revelations From The Past
In the recent episodes, Will is haunted by visions of his younger self, revisiting the traumatic night his foster mother Anna was murdered by his foster father, Jack. Determined to piece together missing details, he employs his unique detective skills to unlock these suppressed memories.
This episode reveals that a 12-year-old Will had hidden Jack’s gun in an attempt to stop the persistent spousal abuse against Anna. One violent evening, young Will retrieves the gun and shoots Jack, but not before Jack turns it on him. As he had flashbacks of these moments,
The whole time it was me… It was my fault.
A Traumatic Childhood Incident
The crucial revelation occurs when Anna intervenes during the altercation and is tragically killed in front of Will. This event has left an indelible mark on him, shaping much of his adult life.
Fortunately, Uncle Antonio reassures him with impactful words:
She died because an abusive man killed her, not because a brave child wanted to protect her.
Moving Forward With Faith and Antonio’s Support
Even as he grapples with this realization, Will and his partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) receive a big break on an old missing person case involving Lily Watkins. The investigation is reignited after more than a decade:‘Cases like the Lily Watkins case Will and the gang are working on always make me so sad.’
The closing scene hints at potential resolutions for both the case and Will’s personal turmoil. Viewers can look forward to further developments in Season 2 Episode 9, Tuesday May 14, 8/7c on ABC.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For more resources and support, visit their [website](https://www.thehotline.org).