Kimberlin Brown on Her Surprising Return to The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Sheila Carter has defied death once again, sending ripples of surprise and intrigue through its fanbase. At the heart of this shocking revival is
Kimberlin Brown, who has personified the infamous Sheila for over three decades. Reflecting on her character’s seemingly final demise back in February, Brown admits,
It kind of sucked the air out of the room for me. But I knew that it couldn’t last forever.
The shocking call
Just weeks after her on-screen exit, Brown was elated to receive a call offering her back the role she cherishes. Though it’s only her opinion, Brown suggests that fan outcry played a significant role in Sheila’s return:
I truly believe that [with] the fan outcry when they killed me off and what happened with the ratings…Brad reevaluated and listened to our fan base.
Emotional reactions from fans
Brown was moved by fans’ responses to Sheila’s scripted death. She recalls,
There were stories that people sent me and comments that people gave me that moved me to tears. The actress describes herself as an ordinary person caught up in extraordinary circumstances, grateful for the passion she ignited among viewers.
A well-kept secret
Secrecy surrounded Brown’s return. Parked away from prying eyes and using a pseudonym on set, Brown embraced the challenge of keeping her character’s revival under wraps:
I was asked to keep a secret, and I’m definitely the person that could do that.
Diving into Sheila’s history
Brad Bell, B&B’s executive producer, went deep into Sheila’s past for this plot twist. By resurrecting Sugar, a deadringer for Sheila whom Brown played years ago on The Young and the Restless, the storyline added layers of complexity:
I thought it was brilliant… Brad told me that something was coming and that he was doing research.
Revisiting Sugar required diligence from Brown:
I actually asked production to send me some of my old Sugar scenes because it had been so, so long since I played her.
Mixed embraces on set
While Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) welcomed Sheila back with open arms, others in the storyline were less enthusiastic. It promises gripping dynamics ahead on screen:
Everybody else? They’re going to be shocked to say the least… There might be some people falling on the floor.
A new chapter for Sheila Carter?
Even with her return cloaked in secrecy and surprise, Kimberlin hints at a more nuanced version of Sheila:
Shelia has definitely changed and grown, but there are still obstacles in her life, and obstacles have always put Shelia in positions that are not always healthy.