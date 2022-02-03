Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can”

On Euphoria Season 2, Episode 3 Cal learned just how much his secret life has impacted Nate. It turns out that the apple doesn’t fall too at from the tree. After discovering that Nate was in love with Jules, the same teenage transgender he recorded himself having sex with Cal realizes that his son may not exactly be living in his truth. Rue, on the other hand, manages to score $10,000 worth of drugs that she’s supposed to sell on its her butt (literally!). She’s already begun to dabble in her supply. Rue also gets in a big fight with Ali when he confronts her about the suitcase of drugs. Euphoria Season 2, Episode 4 is intense and a lot of the main characters relationships change significantly. The episode begins with Rue professing her undying love for Jules. Of course, we know that Rue loves Jules but more than likely it’s the drugs that have Rue in her emotional bag. In true Euphoria style, their love is expressed in iconic pop culture love montages such as Titanic and Sleeping Beauty. While these popular love stories are beautiful, they are fantasies and simply unrealistic. Just like Rue and Jules’s relationship.
The scene ends with Rue faking an orgasm while Jules is giving her head. The truth is that Rue is so high that she can’t feel a thing. “She might as well be licking my ankles,” Rue said right before she gives the wackiest fake orgasm performance ever. Jules immediately confides in Elliot about Rue faking an orgasm. It’s a little TMI, but the way Elliot has been inserting himself in their relationship lately we’re not surprised that Jules told him something so personal. Jules thinks that Rue is no longer attracted to her. But Elliot reassures Jules and they end up locking lips. Things would have gone further if Elliot never received a text from Rue saying that she was outside. Yes, Jules cheated on Rue and as much as we want to be mad at her we can’t. It’s clear that Jules isn’t one of Rue’s top priorities getting high is and she’ll always choose drugs over the same relationship that she spent several episodes fighting for. What’s ironic is that Rue can’t even feel the love she desperately wanted as a result she’s developed an avoidant style personality that prevents her from fulfilling the needs of her partner. No wonder Jules fell into Elliot’s arms.
Rue isn’t the only one losing it. Cassie has changed completely fallen for Nate and when she finds out that he has started seeing Maddy again, she threatens to tell Maddy about their relationship. Cassie believes that Maddy and Nate just aren’t good for each other and she proudly declares herself crazier than Maddy. It was so much fun seeing Nate squirm in the jacuzzi scene as they celebrated Maddy’s birthday. Cassie was wasted and we all know how unstable she becomes when she’s drunk. Maddy gets upset when Nate quickly says that they are not together. Nate is having a hard time managing his relationship with both girls. Maddy is low-key suspicious and it’s probably only a matter of time before she finds out the truth. Cal is the true star of this episode. He gets pissy drunk and takes a walk down memory lane. Cal goes back to the gay bar where he kissed Derek for the first time and reimagines that moment all over again. Cal gets kicked out of the bar and goes home where he has a huge stand-off with his family.
Cal is strangely exhilarated when he comes out to his family. He admits that he likes men and transgenders while boldly promising to sleep with whoever the hell he wants. It turns out Cal isn’t the only one in the family keeping secrets. Cal broadcasts the entire family’s secrets except for Nate because he realizes that he really doesn’t know anything about his son because he’s a mystery. Cal turns his back on the fake family life and finally chooses to embrace his sexuality and who he really is. As a respected member of the community, his newfound freedom won’t go over well with others. But in order to preserve his family, which is more important, he has to save himself. Rue is growing further and further apart from Jules as she sinks deeper into her addiction. Elliot plays the middle. He gets high with Rue and hides her intoxication from Rue while cunningly seducing her girlfriend behind her back. Elliot finally admits to Jules that Rue hasn’t been sober and that he has been getting high with her since the moment they met. It’s hard to tell whether Elliot is just as manipulative as Nate or if he’s a good guy caught between two lovers.