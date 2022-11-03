Added Cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)

With the global reception and success of the novel’s first volume, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, fans and viewers alike were anxious about what the movie’s director, Peter Jackson, had planned. Fans and readers of J. R. R. Tolkien knew the story’s direction in the second volume, but screen adaptation can sometimes be a double-edged sword.
As expected, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, was another success. It became the highest-grossing movie of 2002, grossing $947.5 million on a production budget of $94 million. As the second volume of the three-part series, much of its storyline centered on Frodo’s continued journey to Mordor to destroy the One Ring.
Many of the fellowship’s new encounters introduced new characters to the story. These are the most notable character additions in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.
Gollum (Andy Serkis)
With the aid of motion capture, Andy Serkis did wonders with his portrayal and performance of Gollum. His performance was critically acclaimed as he became a prominent character addition to the movie series.
Before the One Ring was in the possession of Frodo’s uncle, Gollum held on to it for 500 years. But, unfortunately, the century-long corruption of the ring turned Sméagol into a wretched hobbit-like creature.
After tracking and following Frodo and Sam, Gollum is captured. He agrees to join them and show them the way into Mordor. Gollum continues to fight off his obsession with the ring. When Frodo gives him up to Faramir to save his life, Gollum has a change of heart toward Frodo and Sam.
Gandalf the White (Ian McKellen)
Ian McKellen reprises his role as Gandalf in the movie. Although he fell to his death while fighting off a Balrog, Gandalf returns more powerfully. Gandalf is sent back to Middle-Earth to help Frodo achieve his mission.
Not only is he now the most powerful Istari wizard, but he’s also got a new costume. Out with the grey, now, all hail Gandalf the White!
Treebeard (John Rhys-Davies)
When he’s not playing Gimli, John Rhys-Davies provides the voice-over for Treebeard. Treebeard is the leader of the Ents and becomes a friend of Pippin and Merry.
After escaping from the Uruk-hai, when they get ambushed by the Rohirrim, Pippin and Merry run into the Fangorn Forest. They meet with Treebeard and plead with him to help fight Saruman and Sauron.
The Ent council decides they’ll take no part in the war of men. However, Treebeard and the Ents have a change of heart when they see the destruction of the Fangorn Forest. Desperate to build weapons, Saruman destroyed a large part of the Fangorn Forest.
Théoden (Bernard Hill)
Bernard Hill plays the character of Théoden, the King and ruler of Rohan. However, when he first makes an appearance, his mind is corrupted by Saruman with the help of Gríma Wormtongue.
Gandalf removes the spell placed on Théoden. Théoden would later join in the fight for good against Sauron’s evil.
Éowyn (Miranda Otto)
Éowyn is Théoden’s niece. She gets acquainted with Aragorn and is immediately taken by him. She is practically in love with Aragorn, who only enjoys her friendship. Aragorn’s heart remains with his true love, Arwen Undómiel, the Elven Princess of Rivendell.
Faramir (David Wenham)
David Wenham plays the noble character of Faramir. Faramir is the younger brother of Boromir and a prince of the Stewards of Gondor. Faramir is also the son of Denethor.
As captain of the Ithilien Rangers, Faramir crosses paths with Frodo, Sam, and Gollum and captures them. After learning of Frodo’s intention and goodwill, he allows them to go free as he wants to see to the One Ring’s destruction.
Gríma Wormtongue (Brad Dourif)
Gríma Wormtongue works for Saruman and has spent his days corrupting the mind of King Théoden. When Gandalf and the others storm Rohan’s capital and free Théoden’s mind, Aragorn allows Gríma to return to his master, Saruman.
Éomer (Karl Urban)
Éomer is the Chief Marshal of the Riddermark. He was the leader of the Rohirrim that ambushed the Uruk-hai, leading to Pippin and Merry’s escape. Éomer is also the nephew of Rohan’s King, Théoden. With his uncle’s mind corrupted, Gríma exiled Éomer from the kingdom.
Haldir (Craig Parker)
When Galadriel met with Elrond to remind him of their promise to men, Elven soldiers were sent to war. Haldir led the Lórien Elves to join the fight and defend Helm’s Deep.
Denethor (John Noble)
Denethor is the father of Boromir and Faramir. He’s also the Steward of Gondor. He’s a proud and corrupt ruler who’s not interested in sacrificing his people for war. He also never misses an opportunity to talk down on his son, Faramir.