Zendaya and Robert Pattinson to Star in A24’s New Romance Film ‘The Drama’

Deadline reports Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will star in The Drama, a new film from director Kristoffer Borgli who is having a pretty good year working with big stars.
The Drama’s Stellar Cast
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are set to appear in The Drama, an A24 production helmed by notable director Kristoffer Borgli. Known for his work on Dream Scenario with Nicolas Cage, Borgli will both write and direct this new project. While specifics about the plot remain a mystery, it’s described as a romance that takes an unexpected turn just before the wedding day.
Zendaya’s Recent Success
This news comes on the heels of an especially busy year for Zendaya, who starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two. Additionally, she’s set to return to her Emmy-winning role as Rue for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria early next year. Notably, early drafts for Euphoria‘s third season included fascinating plot twists, such as making Rue a private detective.
Pattinson’s Impressive Lineup
Similarly, Robert Pattinson continues to attract exciting roles. Fresh off his performance in The Batman, he is currently associated with Bong Joon-ho’s forthcoming sci-fi feature Mickey 17. Described as an irreverent sci-fi story involving human cloning and space colonization, Pattinson’s character meets multiple demises throughout the film.
The Collaboration’s Anticipation
The buzz around this collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson is palpable. When this movie finally hits the big screen, it’s sure to draw significant attention—from fans to blogs eager for every update. Given Borgli’s knack for surreal storytelling, expectations are high for an intriguing blend of romance and surprising narrative twists.
Follow Us