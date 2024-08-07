Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Team Up for New Kristoffer Borgli Film

How’s this for an A-list pairing the paparazzi will be sniffing all over? Deadline reports Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will star in The Drama, a new film from director Kristoffer Borgli who is having a pretty good year working with big stars.

The Drama is set up at A24 but plot details are being kept under wraps. Borgli, who directed Nicolas Cage in the surreal comedy Dream Scenario, will write and direct. All that we know is the story will be a romance that takes an interesting turn just before a couple’s wedding day.

Zendaya’s had a busy year with Dune: Part Two and Challengers, both films performing well critically and at the box office. She’ll return to her Emmy-winning role as Rue for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria early next year. Pattinson last starred in The Batman, and has Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi film Mickey 17 coming up next. He’s also in talks to star with another A-lister, Jennifer Lawrence, in Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love.

Again, the set photos for this will have the blogs and tabloids going crazy for every morsel. Already this has to be one of the most anticipated movies for whenever it hits the big screen.

