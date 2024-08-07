Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Team Up for a New A24 Film Directed by Kristoffer Borgli

How’s this for an A-list pairing: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are set to star in a new film directed by Kristoffer Borgli, known for his work on Dream Scenario with Nicolas Cage. The buzz around this collaboration is already through the roof.
A New Project at A24
The new movie titled The Drama is being produced by A24, although plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Borgli will both write and direct the film, and all that’s known about the story is that it will revolve around a romance with an unexpected twist just before a couple’s wedding day.
Both Actors Busy with High-profile Projects
Zendaya has been on a roll this year with critical successes like Dune: Part Two and Challengers. Her role in Dune: Part Two particularly captured attention, where her chemistry with Timothée Chalamet was palpable. As Chalamet put it,
In the scope of the movie, it’s totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work.
Zandeya echoed similar sentiments, saying,
It’s definitely strange. I think both of us are just like, ‘All right. This is our job. OK, we’re going to do this.’
She’ll also be reprising her Emmy-winning role as Rue in the upcoming third season of HBO’s Euphoria, scheduled for release early next year.
Pattinson’s Post-Batman Career Movements
Robert Pattinson continues to diversify his roles post-The Batman. He last starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and has another highly anticipated project, Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi film Mickey 17, coming up next.
Pattinson demonstrated impressive dedication during his stint as Batman, enduring extreme discomfort on set. Notably, he had to use a ‘booster seat’ for some scenes and struggled with dehydration due to high levels of duct tape used over his Batsuit during rainy scenes.
He is also currently in talks to co-star with Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay’s upcoming film Die, My Love.
Borgli’s Rising Star
This project represents Borgli’s continued ascent in Hollywood. His previous work with Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario, described as giving us a Cage character we haven’t seen before—a whiny victim turned into a master class in reactive comic acting—has set high expectations for his future endeavors.
Ari Aster’s Influence on the Film
As a producer on this project, Ari Aster brings his unique vision. Known for his films like Midsommar and Hereditary, Aster once shared how expectations have weighed on him: “There was a point when I was trying to write something, and I realized that I was anticipating other people’s reactions, and it was completely crippling me,” he explained—highlighting the pressure top creators face.
An Exciting Collaboration
This collaboration between Zendaya, Pattinson, Borgli, and Aster has already become one of the most awaited projects. The anticipation surrounding their partnership ensures that every update will be eagerly followed by fans and critics alike.
Follow Us