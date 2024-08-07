Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in Talks to Lead A24s New Romance Drama

A24 is once again capturing the spotlight with its upcoming film, The Drama. The indie studio has secured two fan favorites, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, who are currently in early negotiations for the leads.
The film is to be written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, known for his recent work on Dream Scenario. A24 had a big hit with Dream Scenario last year, which starred Nicolas Cage and showcased Borgli’s unique blend of satire and drama.
With plot details being kept under wraps, sources have hinted that the story revolves around a romance taking an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day. Production will be helmed by Ari Aster under his Square Peg banner. Aster, known for intense films like Hereditary and Midsommar, continues to collaborate frequently with A24 through works like The Drama and upcoming projects such as the star-studded Eddington.
An individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire that working with stars like Zendaya and Pattinson raises expectations significantly. Zendaya has been busy this year herself, starring in both Dune: Part Two and HBO’s acclaimed series Euphoria. Pattinson too has been making waves; his role in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 highlights his versatility and comedic chops.
Borgli’s upcoming direction of HBO’s The Shards, based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel, marks another fascinating venture for him. This three-season series will explore dark themes akin to those often seen in Ellis’ works.
‘The Drama’ could definitely push new boundaries in indie cinema considering its stellar cast and the creative forces behind it.
A24’s knack for curating compelling drama remains unmatched, as evidenced by recent successes like Sebastian Stan’s transformation-heavy A Different Man. This latest project reaffirms their commitment to distinctive storytelling.
