Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in Talks for A24’s New Romance Drama

Get ready for some serious drama. A24 will finance and produce the next feature film from Kristoffer Borgli called The Drama, and the indie distributor has tapped both Zendaya and Robert Pattinson for the leads, both of whom are in early negotiations to star.
An individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire that The Drama is both written and directed by Borgli (
‘Dream Scenario’) and will be produced by Ari Aster and his Square Peg production banner. Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone will also produce.
Plot Details Still Under Wraps
Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but sources say the film is about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day.
A24’s Recent Releases
A24 released Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage last year, which was also directed by Borgli and produced by Square Peg. Square Peg has teamed with A24 on
‘Hereditary’,
‘Midsommar’, and the upcoming Death of a Unicorn starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega. Another upcoming project is Eddington starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.
Casting Buzz
A cast doesn’t get much hotter than Zendaya and Pattinson. Zendaya, this year alone, starred in Challengers and Dune: Part Two, and she’ll soon return to her role in the third season of HBO’s Euphoria early next year.
Pattinson’s Exciting Year Ahead
As for Pattinson, he’s starring in Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17. Warner Bros recently dropped a first look of the actor from the film. You can see Pattinson staring intensely into our souls. In this futuristic flick, he plays a disposable employee on an expedition to colonize an ice world. Each time he dies, a new version of him is generated with some memories intact. He’s also set to begin production on Lynne Ramsay’s next film,
‘Die, My Love.’
Borgli’s New HBO Series
Borgli recently signed on to direct The Shards for HBO, which is based on Bret Easton Ellis’s serial killer novel.
A24 has had a significant year with releases like
‘Love Lies Bleeding,’
‘I Saw the TV Glow,’ ‘MaXXXine,’ and ‘Civil War,’ the latter being one of their biggest films to date. Still on the horizon are ‘A Different Man’ starring Sebastian Stan and the horror thriller ‘Heretic’ from the writers of ‘A Quiet Place.’
