Zazie Beetz Stars in New Horror Thriller Set in a Mysterious NYC Skyscraper

New Line is co-financing and releasing the Zazie Beetz horror thriller They Will Kill You from Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s genre label, Nocturna Pictures.
This project will be directed by Kirill Sokolov. Sokolov, along with Alex Litvak, penned the script that follows a woman who answers a help-wanted ad to become a housekeeper in a mysterious New York City skyscraper. Without realizing it, she enters a community marked by numerous disappearances over the years.
Star Power and Emotive Filming Experience
Zazie Beetz, widely recognized for her roles in Joker and Deadpool 2, leads this feature. Reflecting on her European filming experiences, Beetz shared that the cast bonded significantly during their time together due to COVID-related isolation. As she returned to familiar cast members after some time away, she described it as feeling like a “family reunion” with everyone growing up and experiencing new things.
The Muschietti Connection
This movie reunites New Line with the It franchise filmmakers, Andy, and Barbara Muschietti. Andy Muschietti continues to demonstrate his directorial prowess following his work on the HBO prequel series Welcome to Derry.
Barbara Muschietti’s presence as a producer is significant. She has previously taken on producing roles for high-profile movies featuring iconic characters such as Batman and Robin in The Brave and the Bold. Her involvement in They Will Kill You hints at her reliable expertise in overseeing ambitious projects.
A New York City High-Rise as Central Setting
The film’s setting—a mysterious skyscraper in New York City—is critical. Skyscrapers are known for their strong flexibility to withstand moderate shaking and are designed predominantly for handling wind forces over earthquakes, making them apt settings for stories filled with suspense and horror.
Nocturna’s Ambitious Vision
Nocturna Pictures aims to produce high-quality horror films for both theatrical releases and streaming platforms worldwide. Their collaboration with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Dan Kagan, and others on They Will Kill You, highlights their dedication to expanding this genre.
