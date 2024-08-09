Zazie Beetz Leads Horror-Thriller They Will Kill You with Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton have joined the cast of They Will Kill You, the thriller being produced by Nocturna Pictures, the horror label formed earlier this year by Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti.
New Line is co-financing and distributing the feature, which will have Kirill Sokolov in the director’s chair when shooting gets underway in mid-September.
Zazie Beetz is toplining They Will Kill You, which is described as a horror feature laced with black humor. The story follows a woman (Beetz) who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, unknowingly entering a community that has seen numerous disappearances and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. The project is said to blend elements from both Ready or Not and The Raid.
New Additions to the Cast
Arquette joins as one of the leads, reportedly playing the head of the co-op.
I wanted to create a film that’s both entertaining and allows room for eye-opening themes to flourish. Science fiction has always been a great tool for me to offer a vantage point for the viewers to observe our society from outside the box and see the issues we face from a different perspective., said Timo Vuorensola, adding depth to its underlying themes.
The Creative Team
Sokolov and Alex Litvak penned the script. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce via Skydance alongside the Muschiettis and Dan Kagan, previously known for his work on horror hit Longlegs. Executive producers include Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, overseeing Nocturna, along with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe.
An Impressive Cast
Zazie Beetz, known for her roles in Joker and FX’s critically acclaimed comedy Atlanta, brings her talent and depth to this project.
Award-Winning Talent
Arquette’s noteworthy performances include her Academy Award-winning role in Richard Linklater’s 12-year opus Boyhood. She’s also been acclaimed for her work in Apple TV+ series Severance, directed by Ben Stiller, as well as crime comedy High Desert. Recent accolades include Showtime’s miniseries Escape at Dannemora and Hulu’s The Act.
A Familiar Face
TOM FELTON, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, recently signed on to star in sci-fi film Altered, marking another intriguing addition to his diverse career. He plays a member of the cult within this new thriller.
Follow Us