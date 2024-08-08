Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts Struggle to Land in U.S. Top 10

by

The two-part series Rebel Moon, spearheaded by Zack Snyder, has recently released its director’s cuts on Netflix. Despite the intriguing premise and anticipation among fans, neither part managed to secure a spot in the U.S. Top 10 list. Adding almost two extra hours to each film, these extended versions seem to have fallen short of expectations.

Zack Snyder&#8217;s Rebel Moon Director&#8217;s Cuts Struggle to Land in U.S. Top 10

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire and its sequel feature Kora (Sofia Boutella), a high-ranking officer in a village wracked by war, facing off against Ed Skrein’s Admiral Noble. However, instead of revitalizing the storyline, the expanded saga was criticized for being overly superficial and burdened with additional exposition.

Director’s Cut Still Lacking Depth

Critics argue that expanding the runtime didn’t add significant depth or enhance the action sequences. As noted, the fundamental issues at the core of the whole thing remained unaddressed. The director’s cut merely extended scenes and added more blood effects but didn’t weave them into a more compelling narrative.

Zack Snyder&#8217;s Rebel Moon Director&#8217;s Cuts Struggle to Land in U.S. Top 10

Comparisons with Past Works

This isn’t the first time Zack Snyder has faced such criticism. His Justice League director’s cut also underwent similar scrutiny though it had moments of unique brilliance. Unfortunately, for all the flaws that superhero flick had, Rebel Moon doesn’t measure up, ultimately feeling more like an extended fan film rather than a nuanced sci-fi epic.

Zack Snyder&#8217;s Rebel Moon Director&#8217;s Cuts Struggle to Land in U.S. Top 10

The Narrative Stays Much the Same

The primary difference between the original and director’s cut lies in its drawn-out exposition and repetitive backstories. As Snyder revisited points from Denis Villeneuve’s first film in Dune, critics found it forced rather than earned. Even Djimon Hounsou as General Titus from different parts of our world failed to inject fresh energy into these repetitive storylines.

Zack Snyder&#8217;s Rebel Moon Director&#8217;s Cuts Struggle to Land in U.S. Top 10

An Effort That Sinks With Weight

Snyder’s efforts were arguably well-intentioned, but it all just sinks that much faster under the increased weight of redundant character arcs and lifeless flashbacks. Critics noted more jaw-dropping CGIs but remarked they felt more like desperate attempts at revival than meaningful enhancements.

Zack Snyder&#8217;s Rebel Moon Director&#8217;s Cuts Struggle to Land in U.S. Top 10

The Verdict

The extended lengths and added layers failed to reinvent Rebel Moon into something refreshing or engaging enough to enrapture new or returning viewers. As one critic put it, Zack Snyder’s Director’s Cut not only adds nothing new, but it ends up being worse than the original cut. Whether it be due to lackluster choreography or unnecessary filler scenes, this ambitious sci-fi venture did not achieve its intended impact.

