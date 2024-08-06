Zack Snyder Discusses Trimming Rebel Moon for R-Rating

Zack Snyder has always been known for his uncompromising vision when it comes to filmmaking. With Rebel Moon, his latest project, the director faced a unique challenge: editing down from an NC-17 rating to a more commercially friendly R-rating. In an exclusive conversation, Snyder revealed that the process was intensive and required significant adjustments.
Creative Decisions Behind The Edits
In an in-depth discussion with Netflix, Snyder shared some details about the changes made to align with the agreed R-rating.
There were a couple cuts I had to make to an Ed Skrein sequence to get it to the R rating from the NC-17… A few less whacks (to the head), a little less brains that he dug out. These modifications highlight Snyder’s commitment to staying true to his storytelling while respecting the limitations set by Netflix.
The Influence of Netflix
Snyder mentioned that Netflix had a clear preference for an R-rating, even though initial cuts were significantly more graphic.
We really want it to be R. This reiterates Netflix’s stance on maintaining a broader audience while still allowing creative freedom.
A Legacy of Director’s Cuts
Zack Snyder is known for having multiple cuts of his films. Whether it was Watchmen‘s director’s cut or the widely discussed Zack Snyder’s Justice League, alternate editions are almost a signature feature of his works. This tradition continues with Rebel Moon. Andy Koyama, who worked on the film, confirmed this by mentioning,
There’s also going to be extended R-rated versions of each of the two films, so we’re going to be mixing four different features.
Reflecting on Past Experiences
Snyder reflected that this isn’t his first encounter with such editorial challenges. His 2011 film, Sucker Punch, underwent significant changes for commercial viability. As he told Vanity Fair,
[Sucker Punch] was the first time where I really faced, like, a true radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial.
Anticipation for Alternate Cuts
Snyder hinted at further variations in future releases of Rebel Moon. Given his past practices, fans might not find this surprising. Talking about alternate edits, he elaborated on how significant these differences can be. He remarked, “
it offers ‘almost like a different movie, it’s almost a different universe.’
The Journey Continues
The hotly-awaited second chapter of Zack Snyder’s saga, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, debuts on Netflix on April 19th. With its predecessor dazzling moviegoers in December and now available on Netflix, excitement around these films is noticeably high.
Follow Us