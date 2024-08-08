Zachary Levi’s New Comedy Harold and the Purple Crayon Faces Major Box Office Struggles

Entertainment news has been buzzing lately, with hits like “Inside Out 2”, and “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivering solid box office numbers. However, not every new release can ride the wave of success. Sony’s latest, “Harold and the Purple Crayon”, featuring Zachary Levi, has unfortunately taken a major hit.

Struggling to Draw an Audience

Carlos Saldanha’s adaptation of Crockett Johnson’s beloved children’s book opened with just $6 million domestically across 3,300 screens. In comparison, films like Inside Out 2 , still held their ground with $6.7 million on its eighth weekend in theaters. Despite being associated with Sony Pictures, this live-action rendition failed to captivate audiences, pulling only an additional $3 million internationally.

With a $40 million budget before marketing costs factored in, the movie’s $9 million global opening is unsettling. The comparison to similarly underperforming films such as other recent flops does little to uplift spirits.

An Unexpected Take that Failed

The central plot revolves around Harold, played by Levi, who can draw things to life. Once he pulls himself into the physical world from his own drawings and falls into comedic circumstances, things get out of hand when the power of his imagination lands in the wrong hands. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich emphasized how bleak the film turned out to be: Though amusingly unexpected to watch Zachary Levi star in a kid’s movie about how god is dead, which yes *is* what this kids movie is about for some reason.

The chaotic interpretation of the story made it distant from the charms of its original source material, resulting in a poor showing at the box office with a low 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Long and Tough Journey

The production hasn’t been smooth from day one. Originally penned by Josh Klausner back in 2009, adapting this children’s classic into a live-action adventure was no small feat.

Zachary Levi, who gained fame through roles like ‘Shazam’, couldn’t lift this struggling project off the ground. Saldanha’s attempts met with critical disdain—labeling it as yet another failing summer flick amongst tough competition.

Troubles Continue for Zachary Levi

This unfortunate result adds to Zachary Levi’s turbulent recent career phase. This follows last year’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Despite anticipation surrounding this sequel following its hit predecessor, it broke even at best earning $134 million worldwide against a whopping $125 million production cost.

