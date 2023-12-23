Zachary Levi’s 5 Best Roles Besides Shazam

Zachary Levi as Chuck Bartowski in Chuck
Before he was calling down the lightning as Shazam, Zachary Levi was winning hearts as the lovable nerd-turned-spy Chuck Bartowski in Chuck. The series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, was a defining moment for Levi, showcasing his ability to blend comedy with heartfelt drama. His portrayal of an everyman thrust into the world of espionage was both endearing and humorous, making Chuck a character for the ages. Levi’s dedication was evident as he appeared in all 91 episodes and even took a turn behind the camera to direct several episodes. This role not only solidified his place in pop culture but also paved the way for his transition into larger film projects.
Zachary Levi as Toby Seville in Alvin and the Chipmunks The Squeakquel
In a delightful departure from spy antics, Levi showed off his comedic chops as Toby Seville, the charmingly disheveled caretaker of the famous Chipmunks in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. He brought a unique energy to the film, which resonated with family audiences. His character’s laid-back attitude towards babysitting, preferring to stay secluded playing video games, added a layer of humor to the movie. Wendie Malick and David Cross, alongside Levi, created a comedic synergy that was ‘delightful to watch’. Levi’s role here is a testament to his versatility and appeal across different age groups.
Zachary Levi as Luke Collins in Heroes Reborn
Seeking to diversify his roles post-Chuck, Levi took on the complex character of Luke Collins in Heroes Reborn. This role marked his foray into darker territory, portraying a man grappling with his identity and purpose. A fan of the original series, Levi joined forces with producer Tim Kring to create a character that was far removed from the quintessential hero. His performance added depth to the miniseries and showcased his ability to handle more dramatic material.
Really my only prerequisite was I wanted to do something very different from Chuck, said Levi about his approach to this role.
Zachary Levi as Fandral in Thor The Dark World
Before donning the cape of Shazam, Zachary Levi ventured into Asgard as Fandral, one of Thor’s companions in Thor: The Dark World. His portrayal brought a swashbuckling charm to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Fandral and the Warriors Three were not central figures in the narrative, Levi’s performance stood out. His time in the MCU was brief—Fandral met an untimely demise at Hela’s hands in Thor: Ragnarok. However, this allowed Levi to transition to another superhero universe as Shazam. Reflecting on this transition, he remarked on how it opened new doors for him.
Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider in Tangled
Zachary Levi’s vocal talents shone brightly when he brought Flynn Rider to life in Disney’s animated hit Tangled. His performance added a charismatic flair that made Flynn Rider an instant classic among Disney’s male leads. The film’s success, grossing over $592 million worldwide, is partly attributed to Levi’s engaging voice acting which resonated with audiences of all ages. Reflecting on the experience, Levi shared how he initially wasn’t considered for the role due to accent preferences but ultimately landed it, much to fans’ delight.
