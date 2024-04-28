Zach and Tori Roloff Exit Little People, Big World After 25 Seasons

Reflecting on Personal Transitions and Family Dynamics
As Little People, Big World culminated its 25th season, Zach Roloff delved into reflections about the family farm that had been central to his upbringing. In a poignant confessional, Zach shared,
The farm was part of my life, and it’s not going to be part of our kids’ lives the same way it was mine. This statement highlighted a profound shift in both physical and relational landscapes for the Roloff family.
This transition was further underscored by the backdrop of Zach’s ongoing estrangement with his father, Matt Roloff. The father-son feud reached a point where communication and visits to the family farm had all but ceased. Despite the emotional tension, Zach maintained a perspective of moving forward without grudges, emphasizing that
No one’s holding grudges, no one’s intentionally not going to the farm, signaling a new chapter for him and his children away from the ancestral farm.
The Culmination of an Era on ‘Little People, Big World’
Zach and Tori Roloff announced their decision to leave the show during an episode of their podcast Raising Heights. Tori explicitly stated their resolution,
We are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed, marking an emphatic end to their long-standing participation in the reality series that started for Zach back in 2006.
The complexities of filming with children who may not always be inclined to participate played a role in their decision. This was paired with a desire to protect their children’s personal experiences and avoid undue pressures associated with reality TV spotlight.
A New Foundation in Battleground Washington
Transitioning from the family farm, Zach alongside his wife Tori and their children have established a new home base in Battleground, Washington. This geographical move alignifies with the internal shifts within the family dynamics—both transitioning from the legacy of the Little People, Big World spotlight into more private spheres of life battles and successions.