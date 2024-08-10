Y&R Stars Bring Exciting Summer Crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful

The Young and the Restless fans are in for a treat! Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michael Damian (Danny) are headed to The Bold and the Beautiful for an exciting summer crossover event.
But wait, there’s more! Joshua Morrow already shared his intriguing idea. He envisions a “cross-show couple” involving Nick Newman and Steffy Forrester. His concept? A story so compelling it connects the two shows with a messy love triangle.
This had us wondering if we might see other key Genoa City residents making their way to the West Coast. Luckily, Melissa Claire Egan and Mark Grossman have plenty of ideas for their characters, Chelsea and Adam — known collectively as “Chadam.” In our exclusive chat, Egan admitted that she had “never been asked” about such a crossover before but quickly warmed up to the idea.
Egan offered, “Maybe Adam and Chelsea need to escape their lie and just hop on a private jet.” Grossman agreed, adding, “And go to LA.” With Adam and Chelsea’s complicated past, this move would certainly add new exciting drama to both shows.
To make things even more interesting, Egan laughed about how they could just “go explore Forrester Designs. Is that what it’s called? I would love to get in some trouble over there. For sure.” While she might need a refresher on the name, Grossman’s enthusiasm was unmistakable — he’s all in for the fun.
In fact, Grossman revealed how ready they are to bring this idea to life. He joked about how they’ll “knock on the door across the hall” at Television City where both shows are filmed. Egan backed him up, jesting that they’d insist “We were told by Kristyn that we should be here. So, where’s our script?”
The potential for chaos is undeniable and fans of both shows can only hope that writers Josh Griffith and Bradley Bell are already brainstorming ways to bring this storyline to life.
Don’t miss out! Watch our full conversation with Melissa Claire Egan and Mark Grossman about this exciting crossover idea. Relive some classic moments like Nikki Newman’s 2022 cameo on The Bold and the Beautiful.
