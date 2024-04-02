‘Y&R’ Star Eileen Davidson Explores Ashley’s Multiple Identities

Embarking on one of her most formidable acting endeavors, Eileen Davidson, acclaimed for her portrayal of Ashley Abbott since 1982, dives deep into the complexities of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) on The Young and the Restless.
Eileen Davidson Tackles DID with Intensity
After a pivotal storyline where Ashley’s marriage to Tucker disintegrated, Davidson engaged in extensive research on DID, a stark contrast from her initial approach in the ’80s where she visited Camarillo State Hospital.
Now there’s Google. So I Googled it and talked to a couple of professionals and asked them about it, Davidson shared.
The Subtleties of Portraying Ashley’s Alters
The journey of bringing Ashley’s alters to life required a delicate balance.
Josh (Griffith, executive producer and head writer) and I had been talking, and I happened to mention Ashley’s mental health issues [from the ‘80s], she recalls. The evolution of these identities was crafted to be gradual and nuanced.
A Versatile Performance Across Identities
Distinguishing between the various personas has become second nature for Davidson. Her dedication is evident, as she can identify each character merely by their demeanor on screen. The challenge peaks when she must transition between identities within a single scene.
It takes a lot of concentration, admits Davidson.
A Supportive Reunion On Set
Lisa Williams, who doubled for Davidson on Days, joins her in this new venture. Their reunion on set has been a delightful experience, allowing for seamless interactions between Ashley and her alters.
An Intense Intervention Scene Unfolds
The narrative crescendos with an intervention by Ashley’s family, which Davidson describes as incredibly intense.
It’s Ms. Abbott and she’s fighting for her life and the gloves are off, she previews.
Eileen Davidson Revels in the Acting Challenge
The role has been both demanding and exhilarating for Davidson. Her enthusiasm for the material is palpable as she urges the writers to keep pushing the boundaries, finding joy in the complexity of her character’s plight.
Follow Us