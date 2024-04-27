Home
Young Sheldon Star Criticizes Cancellation Despite High Ratings

by
Surprise and Dismay Over Young Sheldon’s Cancellation

The Young Sheldon series, seen as one of the most successful spinoffs of the beloved Big Bang Theory, was set to conclude with its seventh season in 2024, which took both fans and cast members by surprise. Notably, Annie Potts, who portrayed the sassy Meemaw throughout the show’s run, expressed her incredulity at CBS’s decision to end the show despite its high ratings and success on streaming platforms like Netflix.

It’s sad, because I didn’t expect it. We’re the Number One show on network TV, and the Number One show on Netflix. Who cancels this? – stated Annie Potts in disbelief.

The Context Behind the Controversy

Despite immense success, CBS opted to conclude Young Sheldon after its current season. The surprising news came shortly after the sitcom topped Nielsen streaming charts, highlighting its widespread popularity even towards the end of its run. While the narrative of ‘Young Sheldon’ approaches significant developments in Sheldon’s life—such as his move to CalTech and his father’s demise—many, including Potts, found the timing of the cancellation questionable given the show’s continued appeal.

Ripple Effects and Future Prospects

Fervor around the Big Bang Theory universe continues with whispers of another spinoff even as Young Sheldon plans its exit. Moreover, executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland—who also helmed the original series—are behind this new initiative promising future ventures involving the Cooper family lore.

Steve Delikson
