Young and Restless Dramatic Turns on August 2

by

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

At Society, Victor tells Nikki that Lily is staying on at Chancellor. He doesn’t think Devon likes it, but his loss could be their gain. Young and Restless Dramatic Turns on August 2 Nikki agrees; she knows the company and has taken it to new heights. She worries she won’t want to stick around or will get hurt. Victor thinks they can make sure that doesn’t happen, by ensuring she doesn’t get caught up in Billy’s inevitable downward spiral. Billy comes in and orders a drink. Nikki muses that it seems the spiraling has already begun.

Billy Confronts Victor

Billy walks over and says, “So, Victor. I hear you think I’m going to run Chancellor Industries into the ground.” Victor has no doubt. Billy needles that he, being the vulture he is, will swoop in and pick up the carcass, “Is that right?”

Young and Restless Dramatic Turns on August 2

Nikki’s Concerns About Katherine’s Legacy

Nikki doesn’t think Katherine would be pleased with the state of the company. She asks if Jack knows about the name change. Billy doesn’t need Jack’s permission. Nikki says it’s disrespectful to put his name ahead of Katherine’s. Billy sees she’s drinking Victor’s kool-aid again. Victor says Devon thinks Abbott-Chancellor is a terrible idea, as it is for Lily to work alongside him.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Lucy spots Faith and asks, “What’s up?” Faith is grabbing drinks for her and her mom. Young and Restless Dramatic Turns on August 2 Sharon has been tired lately, so Faith decides she’ll go with Lucy tonight to see a band instead of sticking to plans with her mom.

Tessa Comforts Mariah in the Park

Tessa arrives at the park and tells Mariah she was expecting a romantic surprise. Mariah explains what she’s dealing with is scarier than a horror movie from their first date.

Young and Restless Dramatic Turns on August 2

Tessa says, “I’m sorry babe.” Mariah updates Tessa about Sharon’s struggles: she hasn’t been taking her medications recently due to resistance from hallucinations involving Cameron.

Sharon’s Hallucinations of Cameron

At home, Sharon hallucinates Cameron saying he’s sorry he hasn’t had a chance to clean up since she killed him.Young and Restless Dramatic Turns on August 2She knows he’s not real—Cameron says, Sharon cringes.

A knock comes at the door.Cameron suggests maybe it’s Faith before disappearing; it turns out to be Daniel.

Young and Restless Dramatic Turns on August 2

Daniel’s Proposal for Sharon

After some small talk about their daughters becoming friends, Daniel pitches an idea: creating a game to help her connect with Cassie. Sharon questions the efficacy of the method for coping with grief:

Billy meanwhile tells Lily they need to make an impact with a launch party for Abbott-Chancellor as Victor keeps an eye on their progress from afar.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Maleficent Ruled Over ‘The 10 Best Films of 2023’
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2024
General Hospital Promises Intense Drama with Explosive Confrontations
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2024
From Frasier Firing to Friends Fame Lisa Kudrow’s Remarkable Journey
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2024
Mork and Mindy’s Pam Dawber Talks of Robin Williams Sexual Advances as “So Much Fun”
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emilie De Ravin
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2018
Matt Beisner
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matt Beisner
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.