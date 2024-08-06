Yellowstone Star Wendy Moniz Bids Farewell Amid Heartfelt Messages from Cast

Yellowstone star Wendy Moniz has officially wrapped up her time on the hit Western drama series. Moniz, known for her role as Governor Lynelle Perry, took to social media to share her mixed emotions.

A Heartfelt Farewell

In an Instagram post, Moniz expressed: Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few. It’s clear that her departure is laden with important memories from her nearly decade-long journey with the show.

Saying Goodbye

Moniz continued, reflecting on her time with the cast and crew: This place, along with the exceptional individuals who animate it, has often felt like another home to me throughout these past seven years.

The Future of Governor Perry

With John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) not returning for part two of season five, fans are left curious about how Governor Perry’s story will wrap up. Despite this, she will undoubtedly still play a pivotal role in wrapping up the Dutton family tale.

Messages of support have poured in for Moniz under her post. Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, left a heartfelt comment: I am heartbroken about not being able to be with you to say goodbye in person. I will be forever grateful for so many laughs, loving moments…

The Madison Spin-Off

The Yellowstone universe continues to expand with upcoming spin-offs. One such project is tentatively titled The Madison, which features stars like Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams. The series is expected to explore new family dynamics amidst tragedy. As viewers eagerly await these additions, the original series’ intricate relationships and beloved characters remain at the forefront.

