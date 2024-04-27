XO, Kitty Welcomes Three New Cast Members as Season 2 Production Kicks Off

New Faces Join the Beloved Universe of XO Kitty
The much-loved XO, Kitty series, a spin-off from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, ushers in its second season with fresh talent and vibrant new characters. Announced today, the addition of Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, and Joshua Lee to the cast marks a significant expansion as production commences in Seoul.
Meet the Vibrant New Additions to Kitty’s World
Audrey Huynh steps into the series regular role of Stella, bringing a fresh dynamic to the already engaging narrative. Sasha Bhasin will portray Praveena in a recurring capacity, while Joshua Lee takes on the role of Jin. These new characters promise to stir up intriguing storylines intertwined with romantic adventures and heartfelt challenges.
Diving Deeper into Love’s Complexities
The official logline reveals more about Kitty Song Covey’s upcoming trials:
Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line. This synopsis promises that season 2 will expand on themes of self-discovery and complex emotional landscapes.
Experienced Hands Steer Kitty’s Journey
Showrunner Jessica O’Toole is back at the helm, alongside creator Jenny Han, whose original novels sparked the beloved film series. Their combined creative vision ensures that XO, Kitty remains true to its roots while exploring new narrative territories. Production efforts are supported by ACE Entertainment and Awesomeness Studios, promising another enchanting season.