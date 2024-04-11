Will Starfield Be on PS5? Everything You Need to Know

Starfield offers an expansive cosmos ripe for exploration, which could be even better with the PS5’s capabilities. The PS5 has powerful hardware components which means improved graphical fidelity and loading times. The support for 4K resolution and hardware-accelerated ray tracing makes everything feel futuristic. The high level of detail in the graphics pulls you into the game and creates breathtakingly realistic environments for you to explore. The PS5 also introduces the DualSense controller, which revolutionizes tactile feedback in gaming.
It includes advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that heighten immersion by simulating various sensations. Players could sense even the most subtle aspects of realism, whether it be the gunfire or the rumble of spaceship engines in Starfield. Therefore, you shouldn’t feel guilty for wanting to explore almost any gaming genre available on your PS5 because it has it all for you. There are more thrills awaiting once Starfield maximizes its potential on the PS5. Continue reading to learn if it will be available on this platform.
Are There Plans for Starfield to Be On the PS5?
To put it plainly, the availability of Starfield on PS5 remains in limbo. Rumor has it, but there’s been no official word on its expansion to Playstation platforms. This rumor has stood the test of time. Back in the years before Starfield dropped, Bethesda and Xbox have reiterated that Starfield will not be available on PlayStation consoles. They made it clear that there will unquestionably be some games of theirs that players won’t be able to access on PlayStation, and Starfield is just one example.
Aaron Greenberg, the General Manager of Games Marketing at Xbox, also debunked the rumors of Starfield coming to PS5 in the future, stating that “none of that has changed or will change.” Gamers intrigued by playing Starfield can only do so on Xbox Series X/S or PC platforms until more updates are released about its availability on other platforms. However, rumors have resurfaced once more, and some think that, although this year may not be the time, the possibility looms on the horizon.
Microsoft Might Alter Whether Starfield Is Available on PS5
The acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft in 2021 means that as of that date, the integration of Microsoft’s platforms and strategies could potentially impact the release of Bethesda games, for better or for worse. The addition boosted Microsoft’s first-party Xbox games studios to a total of 23. The same year, Greenberg clarified that “launching exclusively” means where the game is made, not timed exclusivity.
Bethesda’s publishing head, Pete Hines, also denied the possibility of Starfield coming to PS5 later, but some thought there might be a slim chance. He used a GIF from Bob’s Burgers to suggest that people were reading too much into it. But hints from Hines may come to an end here, as he retired from the Starfield developer position after 24 years. Microsoft bought Bethesda to ensure that games like Starfield are exclusive to Xbox and was partly motivated by Sony’s practice of paying competitors to skip Xbox platforms.
There’s Still a Chance That Starfield Could Make Its Way to the PS5, but It Will Take Some Time
Recent remarks from Xbox executives suggest a possible change in their strategy, despite earlier claims of exclusivity. As part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to expand beyond traditional console boundaries, it recently announced plans to bring four Xbox-exclusive games to rival consoles like PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The precise titles weren’t revealed, but it’s confirmed that Starfield will remain exclusive to Xbox consoles. Phil Spencer, the CEO of Xbox, hasn’t definitively stated that Starfield will never be released on PS5. Instead, he has left the possibility open by not making a firm decision one way or the other.
Still, the focus remains on the initial four games, with future decisions dependent on business dynamics and customer expectations. Microsoft still competes directly with Sony in the console market at the end of the day, so the release of Starfield on PS5 is still unpredictable. Perhaps if they prioritize broader accessibility and expanding their player base over platform exclusivity, they may consider releasing Starfield on PS5. Speaking of which, find out if Final Fantasy 16 will be available on other platforms.