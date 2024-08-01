Will Smith Celebrates Bad Boys Ride Or Die’s Record-Breaking Success in Saudi Arabia

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a smash hit at the box office. The movie’s appeal is nationwide, and it became the highest-grossing film in Saudi Arabia’s history. Will Smith revealed the news on Instagram.

WOOOWWW!!! @badboys Ride or Die just became the BIGGEST movie of ALL TIME in Saudi Arabia!! SHUKRAN, LAKUM.

ICYMI, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth high-octane installment in the action-comedy film franchise that began with the smash hit ‘Bad Boys’ in 1995, followed by ‘Bad Boys II’ in 2003 and ‘Bad Boys for Life’ in 2020.

The Comeback of Will Smith

The success of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ marked a significant comeback for Smith, who had faced major backlash in Hollywood after slapping presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. This incident impacted both actors’ public image and raised questions about humor and respect in public events.

Massive Box Office Numbers

Bad Boys 4‘, as it’s commonly referred to, premiered in theaters worldwide on June 7 and quickly reversed his fortunes. According to box office tracker The Numbers,‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ has grossed $184.8 million domestically and $193.1 million internationally, totaling $377.9 million worldwide.

From Theaters to Your Home

The film will be available for digital streaming via premium video on demand (PVOD) starting July 23. This shift marks the first time in the franchise’s history that distribution has leaned heavily on PVOD services, signifying changes in the film industry.

A Look at Global Reception

Sony Pictures Entertainment hasn’t confirmed this date officially, but sources suggest it may change. Familiar platforms like Prime Video, AppleTV+, and VUDU will host ‘Ride or Die’, which is listed for pre-order at $24.99.

Performance in Saudi Arabia

The movie’s performance was groundbreaking in Saudi Arabia. It achieved box office earnings of $3.7M, marking it as a significant success for Hollywood premieres there.

The critical acclaim comes amid a turbulent year for Will Smith, reflecting his incredible resilience and star power as one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors whose movies have earned over $6.9 billion globally.

