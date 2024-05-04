Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Promise Summer Movie Thrills in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Welcome to your ultimate summer movie preview! As the sun blazes hotter, get ready for the screen to sizzle even more with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returning in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”
Rekindling the Magic from Three Decades Ago
The much-anticipated release marks the dynamic duo’s third reunion since their debut nearly 30 years ago in Bad Boys. “I’m very excited about this one,” Smith shares with Entertainment Weekly. Emphasizing the balance between nostalgic vibes and contemporary challenges, he adds, “It’s a challenge to keep it fun and keep it exciting and make sure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also letting it be gourmet popcorn. It is popcorn, but it’s definitely got some special sauce on it.”
Turning the Tables for High Stakes
In theaters from June 7, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” throws its veteran detectives Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) into unfamiliar territory, working on the other side of the law when they discover their late captain is posthumously embroiled in a heinous corruption scandal. This twist forces them into a predicament where their reputations—and their lives—are on the line. “What a summer movie is supposed to be,” promises Smith.
A Deeper Emotional Dive into Iconic Friendships
Focusing intensely on relationships, Smith points out that at its core, “Bad Boys” represents friendship, love, and unfaltering relationships. Thirty years of companionship come into question as they face fears and flaws head-on. “This film focuses on fate and its impact on life’s relationships,” says Smith. Meanwhile,
Martin Lawrence reveals that Marcus’ evolution will showcase him bolder than ever.