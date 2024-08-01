Wicked Little Letters A New Comedy Gem on Netflix With Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley

Netflix’s latest comedy sensation is bringing a delightful twist to the streaming giant’s collection. ‘Wicked Little Letters’, directed by Thea Sharrock, offers an unexpected follow-up to Dakota Johnson’s successful drama from three years ago, which flaunted a roaring 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Set in the picturesque, yet scandal-ridden town of Littlehampton in the 1920s, this film takes viewers on a hilarious quest filled with mystery and profanity.
A Fresh Take on British History
The comedic narrative, spearheaded by Thea Sharrock, famous for directing ‘Me Before You’ and ‘The One and Only Ivan’, documents a quaint seaside town disrupted by anonymous obscene letters.
Olivia Colman stars as Edith Swan, a conservative lady who points fingers at her boisterous Irish neighbor, Rose Gooding, played by Jessie Buckley. This accusation spirals into chaos, prompting a local police officer and a host of townswomen to dive into the investigation.
Top-Tier Cast Brings the Scandal to Life
The top-notch cast includes Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley – who previously worked together – along with Timothy Spall and Gemma Jones portraying Edith’s parents. Jessie Buckley’s portrayal of Rose Gooding adds a layer of authenticity to this farcical yet compelling narrative.
But no, it was f****** great wasn’t it?
This level of camaraderie enhances every comedic element in the story. The casting choice stemmed partly from Colman’s recommendation for Buckley stemming from their remarkable chemistry in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of ‘The Lost Daughter’.
Is It Worth Watching?
The film holds up well against its predecessors, holding an impressive critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With contributions from Thea Sharrock, viewers are treated to not only humor and drama but also intelligent storytelling.
It’s all Sam Mendes’ fault!
Not all critics were entirely impressed; however, the audience response has been exceedingly positive.
A Critical Success
Critics have noted Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley’s superb performance as highlights amidst some narrative predictability. As one critic elaborated,
At the very least, watching Colman and Buckley on the same screen is an improvement over the earlier film. It’s the only improvement, but you may not mind.
Sometimes when you’re in a ridiculous situation, you just have to be ridiculous.
This highlights a prevailing sentiment felt throughout Wicked Little Letters’ entertaining plot.
Conclusion: Add It To Your Watchlist
If you appreciated Dakota Johnson’s role in ‘Wicked Little Letters’ three years ago, you’ll find this comedy equally captivating. Netflix continues to surprise us with such hidden gems that marry humor, history, and incredible performances into an entertaining package ready for your watchlist today.
