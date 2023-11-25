Why Top Gear Was Cancelled After Recent Events

A Look Back at the Top Gear Phenomenon

From its humble beginnings in 1977 as a regional monthly show that quickly went national, Top Gear has been a cornerstone of automotive entertainment. It wasn’t just a show about cars; it was a cultural icon that redefined the genre. Jeremy Clarkson hosted the show for the first time in 1988 and by the time he finished in 2015, Top Gear was a worldwide success. The show saw numerous spin-offs, aiming to diversify its coverage and appeal. Why Top Gear Was Cancelled After Recent Events

The Scandals That Steered Off Course

Recent controversies have been a significant speed bump for Top Gear. From Jeremy Clarkson’s public rant about Meghan Markle to Paddy McGuinness’s personal life being thrust into the spotlight, the show has been no stranger to scandal. Brendan Coogan’s dismissal following a drink-drive conviction and Clarkson’s various apologies for offensive remarks have marred its reputation. These incidents have certainly contributed to the show’s rocky road in recent times.

The Decline in Popularity

The show’s viewership began to stall, with numbers dwindling to less than half of its peak. The last two years marked a gradual decline, often failing to appear on the Top 30 programmes for BBC 2. This downtrend was a stark contrast to the days when it attracted an audience of millions, peaking at 5 – 6 million viewers per week by Series 39 in 1998. Why Top Gear Was Cancelled After Recent Events

BBC Pulls the Handbrake on Production

The BBC’s official stance came as a sobering reality check. Following a near-fatal accident involving host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, the BBC announced that Top Gear would not return for the foreseeable future, citing the decision as ‘the right thing to do’. This came after an internal investigation into the incident concluded that while BBC policies were followed, there were ‘important learnings’ to be applied to future productions. Why Top Gear Was Cancelled After Recent Events

The Fans Fueling Forward

The cancellation news sparked an array of reactions from fans and the public alike. While some insiders suggested that continuing Top Gear would be in ‘bad taste’, others like former presenter James Dawe felt it was ‘the right decision’. The fan base had shown their support in the past with actions like delivering a petition by tank to reinstate Clarkson. Such passion underscores the deep connection between Top Gear and its audience.

