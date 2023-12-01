Why The Star of This Is Going To Hurt Said No to a Sequel

When the curtains closed on the acclaimed series This Is Going To Hurt, audiences were left both moved and enlightened by the harrowing depiction of a doctor’s life within the UK’s National Health Service. The show, grounded in the sharp realities of Adam Kay’s best-selling memoir, became a noteworthy entry into the television drama landscape. Yet, amid calls for more, the star at its center, Ben Whishaw, has taken a step back from the prospect of a sequel, leaving many to ponder why.
Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay
The authenticity and depth Ben Whishaw brought to the role of Adam Kay did not go unnoticed. Critics and viewers alike praised his performance, which was as compelling as it was heart-wrenching.
I got sent the script for the first episode, and I was incredibly struck by the authenticity of it, Whishaw shared, reflecting on his initial attraction to the role. This critical acclaim for his portrayal is essential in understanding the impact of his decision against continuing the story with a sequel.
Series Conclusion
The ending of This Is Going To Hurt left an indelible mark on its audience. It offered a resolution that felt both conclusive and true to life, perhaps suggesting that extending the narrative might dilute its powerful message. One viewer noted,
My husband JC, our 15 year-old son and I listened to the audiobook on a long drive to west Wales at half term; we were all rapt but two of us really weren’t that surprised by anything we heard. The series conclusion might have played a significant role in deciding not to pursue a sequel.
Adam Kays Real-Life Story
The series is rooted deeply in Adam Kay’s personal journey through medicine’s trenches. He reached Senior Registrar status before abandoning his medical career—a decision sparked by being labeled ‘greedy’ during a strike over pay and conditions. This struggle is vividly portrayed in his book and consequently in the series.
The series will tell the “unvarnished truth of life as a doctor working in obstetrics and gynecology, ensuring that viewers understood the gravity of these experiences. These real-life elements provided both richness and constraints for potential sequel development.
Ben Whishaws Career Choices
Ben Whishaw’s career is characterized by its diversity and his desire to challenge himself with varied roles. From voicing Paddington Bear to playing Q in James Bond films, Whishaw embraces roles that allow him to grow as an actor. His approach to selecting roles—balancing randomness with deliberate choice—suggests an aversion to typecasting that could have influenced his decision against reprising his role as Adam Kay.
Official Statements
Despite thorough searches, there appear to be no official statements or interviews where Ben Whishaw or creators explicitly discuss reasons for not pursuing a sequel. However, Whishaw has expressed pride in joining this adaptation:
I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay’s terrific book. While not directly addressing a sequel, this sentiment shows his commitment to portraying Adam Kay with integrity and respect for the source material. It also leaves room for speculation about what discussions may have occurred behind closed doors regarding the show’s future.
In conclusion, while fans may yearn for more episodes, Ben Whishaw’s decision seems rooted in several factors—from the definitive series ending and respect for Adam Kay’s real-life narrative to his own career trajectory that favors diversity over repetition. As we reflect on this decision and its implications for television storytelling, we recognize that sometimes leaving an audience wanting more is a testament to a story’s profound resonance.
