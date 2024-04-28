Why Luke Kleintank Is Leaving FBI International

Insight into Luke Kleintank’s Departure from FBI International
On the TV landscape, few departures are as noteworthy as that of an integral character from a beloved series. Luke Kleintank, who has brilliantly portrayed Special Agent Scott Forrester since the inception of FBI: International, has announced his decision to leave the show. A critical reason behind his departure is his dedication to family priorities. Kleintank mentioned,
After much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave FBI International… This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life.
Appreciation for Cast and Crew
Luke Kleintank expressed profound gratitude toward the cast and crew of FBI: International. He described them as a “family away from home” which highlights the deep bonds formed during the production.
The cast and crew are like family, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented individuals, said Kleintank. His co-star Emily Goldwyn echoed these sentiments, adding,
Luke is not only immensely talented as an actor but is also a true professional on set. Working with him has been a pleasure.
Future Projects and Professional Impact
Prior to his role on FBI: International, Kleintank was no stranger to television dramas. Having appeared in various notable shows such as ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ ‘Person of Interest,’ and ‘Bones,’ he has built a rich acting career. His departure not only marks a significant change for him but also leaves fans curious about how the show will evolve without his character leading the team.
Final Remarks and Fan Reaction
The announcement of Luke Kleintank’s exit has undoubtedly stirred reactions among fans, with many expressing their anticipation for how his character’s storyline will conclude. Genially, there’s excitement about who might step into this pivotal role next, as CBS’s franchise continues to thrive with new stories and developments.