Home
Why Luke Kleintank Is Leaving FBI International

Why Luke Kleintank Is Leaving FBI International

by
Scroll
Home
Why Luke Kleintank Is Leaving FBI International
Why Luke Kleintank Is Leaving FBI International

Insight into Luke Kleintank’s Departure from FBI International

On the TV landscape, few departures are as noteworthy as that of an integral character from a beloved series. Luke Kleintank, who has brilliantly portrayed Special Agent Scott Forrester since the inception of FBI: International, has announced his decision to leave the show. A critical reason behind his departure is his dedication to family priorities. Kleintank mentioned, After much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave FBI International… This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life.

Why Luke Kleintank Is Leaving FBI International

Appreciation for Cast and Crew

Luke Kleintank expressed profound gratitude toward the cast and crew of FBI: International. He described them as a “family away from home” which highlights the deep bonds formed during the production. The cast and crew are like family, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented individuals, said Kleintank. His co-star Emily Goldwyn echoed these sentiments, adding, Luke is not only immensely talented as an actor but is also a true professional on set. Working with him has been a pleasure.

Future Projects and Professional Impact

Prior to his role on FBI: International, Kleintank was no stranger to television dramas. Having appeared in various notable shows such as ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ ‘Person of Interest,’ and ‘Bones,’ he has built a rich acting career. Why Luke Kleintank Is Leaving FBI International His departure not only marks a significant change for him but also leaves fans curious about how the show will evolve without his character leading the team.

Final Remarks and Fan Reaction

The announcement of Luke Kleintank’s exit has undoubtedly stirred reactions among fans, with many expressing their anticipation for how his character’s storyline will conclude. Genially, there’s excitement about who might step into this pivotal role next, as CBS’s franchise continues to thrive with new stories and developments.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Five Actors Who Should Play Rudy Giuliani in a Movie
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2021
Why Fennec Shand Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
3 min read
May, 14, 2021
The Five Worst Actors To Win Best Actor Oscars
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2021
The Rise and Fall of 80s Pinup Model and Actress Tawny Kitaen
3 min read
May, 31, 2018
Portman and Moby
Our Take on This Whole Moby and Natalie Portman Dating Thing
3 min read
May, 28, 2019
10 Times Twinkle Khanna Won Hearts With Her Humor
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.