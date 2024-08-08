Why Kelly Ripa is Missing from Live with Kelly and Mark This Week

It was a surprising start to the week on Live with Kelly and Mark as viewers tuned in expecting to see Kelly Ripa, only to find her absent from Monday’s show. Instead, fans were greeted by a series of guest co-hosts alongside her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos.
Deja Vu, the longtime LIVE announcer, kicked off the week sitting in for Ripa. The duo dove into various topics, setting the stage for a week of notable absences and guest appearances. Deja Vu had previously stepped into this role back in November 2023 and handled the task with finesse.
Tuesday’s episode welcomed Jane Krakowski, known for her roles in shows like 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, continuing the trend of exciting guest co-hosts. By Wednesday, Deja Vu returned to the host desk once again alongside Consuelos.
The Key Question: Why Is Kelly Ripa Absent?
The question on everyone’s mind: Where is Kelly Ripa? While fans might be eagerly anticipating her return, they will need to wait just a bit longer. According to insiders, Consuelos is set to host several episodes this week with a rotating list of guest co-hosts, including Maria Menounos and Jenny Mollen. Thankfully, each show still promises fresh content for those watching at home.
Ripa herself took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she will be joining the 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. She expressed being “
honored and excited to join the 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23,” confirming that her absence is due to preparations for this significant event.
A Weekend Full of Highlights
The culmination of D23 will happen on Sunday, August 11, with a grand ceremony at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, where Kelly Ripa and other visionaries will be honored. The event celebrates those who have significantly impacted Disney’s legacy.
Guest Appearances Keeping Fans Engaged
On Thursday’s episode, Maria Menounos joined Consuelos on the set. Their discussions delved into various topics, including an engaging conversation with John Stamos about his role in Season 2 of Hulu’s UnPrisoned.
Known for his performance in Fuller House and Big Shot, Stamos offered insights into his character on the show. He portrays Murphy, a best-selling author and therapeutic guru who provides direct advice.
I had a masterpiece of a steak and cheese this weekend, Menounos shared during Thursday’s broadcast, highlighting one of the lighthearted moments that define the show’s charm.
A Glimpse Back
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ripa step back from her hosting duties. From her initial days following Kathy Lee Gifford’s departure from Live With Regis & Kelly in 2001 to overcoming early challenges on set,
‘had a really difficult time’ at the beginning, Ripa’s journey has been filled with both triumphs and hurdles.
As fans patiently await her return, they can catch all-new episodes of Live with Kelly and Mark, broadcasting weekdays. Stay tuned for more updates on what promises to be an eventful week full of guest-host surprises!
