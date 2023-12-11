Why Jon Hamm Jumped At The Bridesmaids Role Without A Blink

From Mad Men to Maid of Honor: Jon Hamm’s Unexpected Comedic Turn
Before we dive into the whys and hows of Jon Hamm’s leap into the ‘Bridesmaids’ pool, let’s take a quick look back. Hamm, known for his suave portrayal of Don Draper in ‘Mad Men’, had etched a place in our hearts as the quintessential dramatic lead. Yet, there he was, in ‘Bridesmaids’, not just dipping but diving into the comedy genre. It begs the question: What made Jon Hamm choose this path divergent from his career before ‘Bridesmaids’?
Jon Hamm’s career before ‘Bridesmaids’ was a masterclass in dramatic acting. His decade-long tenure as Don Draper had come to a close, and as one door shut, another opened to a world of opportunities. The actor himself expressed a desire for new experiences post-Mad Men,
For me, the fun of being an actor is getting to do different things, he once said. This role in ‘Bridesmaids’ wasn’t just another gig; it was a deliberate step towards uncharted territory.
Discovering the Laughter Behind the Script
The script of ‘Bridesmaids’ was no ordinary one. It boasted an ensemble cast with sharp humor and a unique take on women-centric comedy. The script appeal of ‘Bridesmaids’ lay not only in its humor but also in its depth, addressing class issues within its laugh-out-loud narrative. This combination likely struck a chord with Hamm, who was looking to diversify his portfolio with roles that offered more than just surface-level laughs.
The film was described as
hilarious and heartfelt, and it seemed to have touched upon some Mike Leigh-like class issues in its surprisingly weighty story. For an actor like Hamm, who had proven his mettle in dramatic roles, the layered script of ‘Bridesmaids’ presented an irresistible challenge.
A Chance to Flex Comedic Muscles
Hamm’s interest in exploring different genres is well-documented. He has played many comedic roles throughout his career, which suggests that comedic exploration was not foreign to him. Yet, ‘Bridesmaids’ offered something more—a chance to showcase his comedic skills in a mainstream feature film that was set to become a cultural touchstone.
‘The hardest part was just getting that first domino to fall,’ reflects Hamm on his acting journey. ‘Bridesmaids’ was that domino effect in action, proving that he could be as funny as he was serious.
Familiar Faces and Friendship Bonds
A glance at the cast list reveals familiar names—Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and other SNL alumni—with whom Hamm had shared screen time before. This pre-existing camaraderie meant that relationship with the cast, especially with Wiig, played a significant role in his decision to join ‘Bridesmaids’. Their chemistry was apparent both on-screen and off, making for an environment ripe for comedy.
Hamm had appeared on shows like Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, which not only showcased his comedic timing but also solidified relationships within the comedy circuit—relationships that undoubtedly influenced his eagerness to jump into ‘Bridesmaids’ without hesitation.
The Director’s Creative Vision
Director Paul Feig’s reputation for fostering new talent and creating iconic comedic moments could not be overlooked when considering Director Paul Feig’s influence. Feig has been known for helping actors craft their film personas and enjoys working with them fresh out of the gate. This approach likely resonated with Hamm as he ventured into this new genre.
A quote from Judd Apatow hints at this collaborative spirit:
The fun for me is helping somebody create their film persona… Once we figure it out and they’re 10 movies down the line and they’ve found their groove, it gets more repetitive. For Hamm, working with Feig presented an opportunity to shape a new kind of role under expert guidance.
A Role That Defies Expectations
The role’s uniqueness in ‘Bridesmaids’ did indeed provide Jon Hamm with a fresh challenge. Playing against type, he brought life to Ted—the charming yet crass counterpart to Wiig’s character—and did so with gusto that defied expectations. This role stood out as markedly different from the polished Don Draper persona fans had grown accustomed to seeing him portray.
Hamm described shooting intimate scenes as initially weird and uncomfortable but found that all awkwardness melted away eventually:
It’s weird and uncomfortable at first, but then all the awkwardness melts away and you think, ‘All right, we’re doing this, so let’s have fun with it.’ Such experiences underscored the unique opportunity ‘Bridesmaids’ offered him as an actor.
