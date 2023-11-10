Why It Took So Long for Outer Banks Season 3 to Release

High Production Standards
Fans of the Outer Banks series have been eagerly awaiting the third season, and while the delay has been palpable, there’s a silver lining to the prolonged wait. High production standards are one of the core reasons behind the time taken for season three to hit screens. With season one ending on a high note, featuring John B Routledge’s dramatic evasion of police capture, the stakes were set incredibly high for subsequent seasons. The creators did not shy away from maintaining these standards, as they pushed to deliver even more breathtaking moments.
According to Jonah Pate, one of the showrunners,
We’ve got such a talented team of writers and so we always leave it up to them to sort of figure out the story. And every time we get a script it’s just kind of blowing our seats off so I’m just excited to get my hands on it when and hopefully Netflix gives us the green light, he expressed in December 2021. The commitment to storytelling excellence and impressive set pieces, like those shot in dramatic locations such as Barbados, required intricate planning and execution. As described by Codron,
This cave was extremely dramatic before we even did anything! The change was rather striking after we added everything. The dedication to creating an immersive experience is palpable, contributing to the extended production timeline.
Network and Studio Negotiations
The journey of bringing season three of Outer Banks to life was not without its hurdles in terms of network and studio negotiations. A significant factor in the delay was due to legislative issues in North Carolina. The remnants of House Bill 2, known as the ‘bathroom bill,’ presented a barrier that led Netflix to reconsider filming locations after deep negotiations. While portions of this bill were repealed, certain elements remained in HB142, causing friction with Netflix’s inclusive policies.
Showrunner Jonas Pate highlighted a particular aspect of HB142 as problematic for Netflix:
a clause forbidding municipalities from passing an ordinance excluding them from the bill’s restrictions was a sticking point. It’s clear that these negotiations were more than mere formalities; they represented a clash of values that required careful navigation. Pate emphasized the impact on local economies by stating,
This tiny law is costing this town 70 good, clean, pension-paying jobs and also sending a message to those people who can bring these jobs and more that North Carolina still doesn’t get it, underscoring the broader implications of such legislative hurdles.
In light of these challenges, relocation became inevitable. This decision not only affected production timelines but also sent a powerful message about the importance of aligning with partners that share similar ethical stances. Such complexities in negotiations undoubtedly contributed to the time taken for season three to emerge.
Complex Stunt Coordination
The adrenaline-pumping action scenes that fans have come to love from Outer Banks don’t happen without significant effort behind the scenes. Season three promised an escalation in action with sequences full of car chases, heists, and even alligator attacks. Coordinating such complex stunts takes time and precision to ensure everything looks seamless on screen — and safety is paramount.
Stunt doubles play a crucial role in bringing these thrilling moments to life. Despite their best efforts, sometimes errors occur, like stunt doubles being visible during intense scenes — an issue pointed out by fans on TikTok. Travis Garret Long, a body double on the show, hinted at what fans could expect:
this season will feature ‘full of action’. However, safety concerns were also raised regarding adequate training for cast members using firearms — protocols which some veterans felt were not followed strictly in 2021.
The physicality of the sets themselves also posed challenges. Codron explains how they kept most existing rock formations intact and augmented them with 3D CGI sculptures for authenticity:
We kept most of the existing rock formations and augmented them as needed. The meticulous attention to detail in stunt coordination and set design clearly played a part in delaying season three’s release but ensured that once it arrived, it would be nothing short of spectacular.
Challenges in Scheduling
The scheduling woes for Outer Banks Season 3 were multifaceted. With its first season debuting during the onset of lockdowns in April 2020 and its second season following suit amidst pandemic disruptions in July 2021, fans might have expected a quicker turnaround for the third installment. Yet Netflix announced that viewers would have to wait until February 23rd, 2023 for its return. Salary negotiations with large ensemble casts like that of Outer Banks, alongside other logistical concerns, likely played into this delay.
An unnamed company member voiced frustrations about scheduling inconsistencies:
No schedule on any night or any day was ever adhered to. It might start forty minutes late… Those may be [how] he had scheduled out the rehearsal, but that is not how the rehearsals went down,. These challenges highlight how even seemingly minor disruptions can accumulate over time, affecting overall production timelines.
Pate mentioned a potential turning point hinging on legislative changes:
We have a tiny window where this could be pulled out of the fire, he said regarding efforts to convince Netflix amidst ongoing negotiations. This statement reveals how closely tied scheduling can be with external factors like legislation — another layer added to an already complex production puzzle.
COVID-19 Pandemic Delays
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an omnipresent factor affecting productions worldwide, and Outer Banks was no exception. Despite successfully releasing its second season during these challenging times, unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19 continued to impact production schedules leading up to season three.
A tragic event further compounded difficulties when one of the body doubles involved in filming Season 3 succumbed to injuries from a hit-and-run incident. This heartbreaking loss undoubtedly affected cast and crew morale while highlighting some harsh realities faced during production times marred by global health crises.
Weather-related Shooting Delays
Filming on location brings its own set of unpredictable variables into play — weather being one such wildcard. For Outer Banks, which has transitioned from North Carolina to South Carolina’s Charleston County for its filming locations due to legislative issues mentioned earlier, weather conditions posed additional challenges that impacted shooting schedules.
Crew members bid farewell to Barbados after three weeks of shooting Season 3 amidst its breathtaking landscapes:
Last Night in Barbados! 3 weeks shooting Season 3 of @obx in this extraordinary paradise,. While beautiful locales like these are integral to creating an authentic atmosphere for the show, they also come with their own natural unpredictability that can cause delays.
Location Scouting Setbacks
Finding the perfect backdrop for an adventure-laden series like Outer Banks is no small feat — especially when political considerations necessitate changes in location scouting strategies. Initially shot in North Carolina’s Outer Banks region itself, filming shifted southward due to controversial state laws affecting transgender individuals’ rights.
This move not only signified a stance on social issues but also introduced logistical complications as new sites had to be scouted and secured within South Carolina’s Charleston County — each new location requiring thorough evaluation for suitability against the show’s aesthetic requirements.
Enhanced Visual Effects Creation
The visual spectacle that is expected from shows like Outer Banks often hinges on advanced visual effects (VFX). Season two raised expectations with its array of high-octane sequences; thus, season three had big shoes to fill — requiring extensive VFX work which can be incredibly time-consuming.
Crafting believable environments like El Dorado caves demanded considerable VFX efforts from Codron’s team: carpenter walls adorned with gold paint and chunks emulating gold were created alongside lighting effects designed to mimic flares within cavernous spaces — all part of an intricate process aimed at enhancing viewers’ immersion into John B.’s world.
Script Writing Process
The scriptwriting process is often where storytelling magic begins — yet it can also be one where delays originate. For Outer Banks, crafting narratives filled with intrigue and excitement was paramount but not without its time costs. Assistant Master Electrician Jesse Bryon reflected on early enthusiasm:
“Jeff showed a lot of promise at first… Early on, there was a lot of energy and some really high morale from the cast.”. This initial burst had set expectations high for creative development throughout production stages.