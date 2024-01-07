Why Did Amber Heard Almost Exit Aquaman 2? Explanation Inside

As the waves of controversy crash against the shores of Hollywood, one particular story has caught the attention of fans and critics alike: Amber Heard’s tumultuous journey with Aquaman 2. Known for her portrayal of Mera in the DC Extended Universe, Heard’s potential exit from the sequel has been a topic of much speculation. Let’s dive into the depths of this narrative and explore the reasons behind this uncertain state of affairs.
Amber Heard’s Legal Battles
Amber Heard’s legal entanglements have been nothing short of a public spectacle. Her highly publicized court cases, especially the defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, have left ripples across her career. Heard expressed during her trial,
I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date [with] ‘Justice League’ with the option to [star in] ‘Aquaman’. I had to fight really hard to stay in ‘Justice League’ because that was the time of the divorce. This sentiment echoes the precarious nature of her role within the franchise. Moreover, incidents such as being prosecuted in Australia for illegally bringing her dogs into the country have not helped her public image.
Fan Petitions and Backlash
The voice of the audience can be powerful, and for Amber Heard, it has manifested in fan petitions and significant social media backlash. Rumors of her being fired resurfaced amid her legal disputes with Depp, with a notable petition garnering significant attention. Heard herself highlighted changes made to her role, stating,
I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character – without giving any spoilers away – two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. This statement suggests that fan reactions may have influenced production decisions.
Warner Bros and Production Decisions
Warner Bros. has been at the helm of many decisions regarding Amber Heard’s casting. It was reported that after the first film’s release, Warner Bros. and director James Wan considered dropping Heard from the sequel due to a lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa. DC Films chief Walter Hamada also testified about conversations on potentially recasting her role, though he clarified it wasn’t related to her legal battle with Depp. These production decisions seem to be influenced by a combination of on-screen dynamics and external pressures.
Contractual Obligations and Negotiations
Contractual ties can often dictate an actor’s fate in a franchise. Amber Heard was paid $1 million for the original Aquaman film, with a contract stipulating $2 million for the sequel. However, despite these terms, there were no explicit details on renegotiations provided in our research material. Yet, it is worth noting that external factors such as Elon Musk’s intervention have played a role in these corporate decisions. Musk reportedly sent a ‘scorched-earth letter’ to Warner Bros., demanding Heard’s return in the sequel.
Media Coverage and Public Perception
The lens through which we view celebrities is often colored by media coverage. For Amber Heard, this has been particularly true as she navigates through her legal troubles. Allegations made by Depp against Heard led to what she described as a ‘pared-down version’ of her original role in Aquaman 2. Early reviews suggesting a not-so-great Rotten Tomatoes score for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also play into this narrative, indicating how public perception can be swayed by media portrayals.
