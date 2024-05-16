Why Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller Says She Wasnt Invited to Reunion Special

In the world of reality television, few names evoke stronger reactions than Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller. As the cast of the hit Lifetime series gears up for a reunion special, one notable figure will be conspicuously absent. The reason behind this omission? Miller’s controversial teaching methods and their lasting impact on her former students.
Miller Reflects on Her Teaching Methods
Miller’s reputation for harsh teaching methods has been well-documented throughout the show’s eight-season run from 2011 to 2019. In a candid interview for IMPACT x Nightline, Miller divulged her perspective on her past actions.
No matter how harsh I was on the kid, they weren’t gonna get it, they just didn’t have the talent, Miller stated, expressing a regret that seemed both self-serving and reflective. She further clarified,
I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings; I want to get them to be better and be the best they can be.
Financial Implications of the Exclusion
Being left out of the reunion isn’t just an emotional slight for Miller—it carries significant financial implications.
I was not asked to be in it, and I didn’t get paid anything. Save your tears for the pillow, she remarked in an interview with PEOPLE. This exclusion is particularly poignant given her profound influence on her former students’ careers.
The Impact on Her Students
Miller’s tough love approach left deep scars on many of her students. Chloe Lukasiak opened up about her struggles, stating,
It was really hard. It’s something I’m still working on… when you’re that young, you’re really vulnerable and you absorb everything people tell you.
This sentiment echoes across former cast members. In fact, it’s their shared experiences that fostered a unique bond among them. JoJo Siwa commented ahead of the reunion special,
It really is [a trauma bond], whether that be a good trauma or a bad trauma.
A Legacy of Controversy
Miller’s reality TV career is rife with controversy—not solely about her teaching techniques but also allegations of inappropriate behavior. In 2020, Lifetime parted ways with Miller over complaints from former castmates alleging racist remarks.
The Reunion Without Abby
The Dance Moms: The Reunion special features many familiar faces including Brooke and Paige Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker. Their decision to participate came with one condition: Abby Lee Miller’s absence.
A source told PEOPLE,
At this point everyone has gone through different eras, had time to reflect and there’s been a lot that Abby put them through emotionally and physically and they just didn’t want to relive that.
Miller’s New Endeavors
Despite her exclusion from the reunion, Miller isn’t stepping away from the limelight entirely. She’s set to star in a new show titled Abby Lee Dance With Me, where she hopes to bring her formidable dance instruction style back to television audiences.
The drama surrounding Abby Lee Miller and her teaching methods continues to stir strong emotions among fans and former dance students alike. Whether seen as a mentor or antagonist, her impact on the world of competitive dance remains undeniable.
