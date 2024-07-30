Why Christopher Herrmann Won’t Become Firehouse 51’s New Chief in Chicago Fire

One of the most buzzworthy developments in Chicago Fire is the casting shakeup. With Eamonn Walker stepping down from his role as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, fans are eager to know who will take up his mantle at Firehouse 51. Dermot Mulroney, known for his roles in My Best Friend’s Wedding and The Wedding Date, is joining the series as Chief Dom Pascal.
Eamonn Walker’s Legacy and Departure
Walker, a staple of the show since its inception, played Wallace Boden for 12 seasons. Deadline reported on May 7 that he would be leaving the series, though he will remain involved in a recurring role as Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department.
Introducing Chief Dom Pascal
The arrival of Mulroney’s character, Chief Dom Pascal, marks a significant shift. Described as having a leadership style vastly different from Boden’s, Dom began his career in Chicago before moving to Miami. He returns with a fresh perspective, potentially shifting the dynamics at Firehouse 51.
The Complication for Christopher Herrmann
Boden naming Christopher Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) as his successor raised eyebrows. Fans wondered if Herrmann would step into the role of chief. However, in an interview with Deadline, Eigenberg expressed doubts about a natural progression for his character:
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all.
A Different Path For Herrmann
According to Eigenberg, Herrmann might not feel ready to transition beyond being a firefighter:
In the real fire service, there are firefighters who stay firefighters their entire career. This aligns with his contentment at remaining in his current capacity rather than moving into a leadership role.
Boden’s Perspective
Boden’s belief in Herrmann was clear when he said:
I need to find somebody to take on this job. Chief of Special Operations. Why couldn’t you do the job, Herrmann? This endorsement reflects Boden’s confidence in Herrmann’s capabilities, but it also underscores the complexity and stakes of this transition.
Looking Ahead For Chicago Fire
The casting changes heralded by Eamonn Walker’s semi-departure and Dermot Mulroney’s arrival signal a new era for Chicago Fire. As Deputy Commissioner, Walker’s character will still influence the storyline. Meanwhile, Mulroney’s cheerful and contrasting leadership will undoubtedly reshape dynamics at Firehouse 51.
