Why Aemond Targaryen Burns Sharp Point in House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale

‘House of the Dragon’ has captivated audiences with its intense political drama and epic battles. In the Season 2 finale, one location that stands out is Sharp Point. But what is it, and why does Prince Aemond Targaryen decide to burn it?
The Historical Significance of Sharp Point
Sharp Point is steeped in history. Originally built by House Celtigar, it was later controlled by House Bar Emmon. The locale is renowned for its strategic position along the coast of Blackwater Bay.
According to the lore, the cliffs around Sharp Point are as sharp as swords, giving the fortress its name and an aura of danger.
Aemond’s Ruthless Decision
Aemond’s decision to burn Sharp Point was fueled by anger and strategic motives. One crucial precipitating factor was his resentment at not being informed about the wax chamber, igniting his fury. Also, Lord Bar Emmon had declared his allegiance to King Aegon II during the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.
This act was seen not just as a revenge but as a powerful warning to those who contemplated betrayal. It showcased Aemond’s readiness to go to any lengths to maintain control.
‘The reason Aemond burns Sharp Point is due to his anger over not being warned about the wax chamber.’
The Dark Legends
Sharp Point is shrouded in mystery and dark tales. It’s rumored that its last lord left a curse upon vanishing, causing madness among its inhabitants. This adds more weight to Aemond’s decision—he wanted to destroy a place burdened with sinister stories.
‘Sharp Point was named for the cliffs that surrounded its deep harbor, sharp as swords.’
Consequences and Dragons
The destruction of Sharp Point had severe consequences. Not only did it remove a potential stronghold from Aegon’s opposition, but it also sent waves through the realm about Aemond’s ruthlessness.
‘Dragons played a significant role in the final battle of Maegor’s Holdfast during the civil war.’
This episode underscores how dragons, symbols of extreme power and destruction, were instrumental in this brutal conflict. Their role in shaping the course of events can’t be overstated.
