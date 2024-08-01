Who Might Survive the Character Death Teases in Alien Romulus

With the impending release of Alien: Romulus, fans are eagerly anticipating the mix of fear and excitement that has long defined the franchise. The buzz at San Diego Comic-Con this year only intensified these emotions as the film’s director, Fede Álvarez, along with cast members like Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Archie Renaux, teased several nerve-wracking scenes.
The Return to Practical Effects
Álvarez reminded us why practical effects remain a cornerstone for these movies. When asked about nightmares involving the franchise’s iconic xenomorphs, Álvarez candidly replied that he had them. His commitment to authenticity shines brightly through his use of
original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years, as noted by Spaeny.
A Test of Sibling Bonds
The film is set between Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens, situating it in a timeline beloved by fans. Under Álvarez’s vision, Alien: Romulus explores themes of familial bonds amidst danger, focusing on sibling relationships—a twist that separates it from previous installments. As Álvarez put it, it’s about asking,
‘Would you die for your brother or sister?’
New Faces Meet Familiar Terrors
David Jonsson, playing a Synthetic, discussed his grueling scenes involving practical effects and facially expressive animatronics rather than CGI. He humorously recalled throwing a xenomorph, only to have it whip back and detach his retina.
Guidance from Masters of Horror
Guillermo del Toro‘s enthusiastic involvement adds substantial gravitas to the project. Fede Álvarez recently finished the director’s cut and went through the tense process of sending it to Ridley Scott, hoping his work would honor Scott’s towering legacy. Reflecting on this, Álvarez shared his apprehensions about receiving feedback face-to-face from Scott.
I was gonna go there and sit at a table and look at him and get it.
Camaraderie Amidst Chaos
The cast shared anecdotes about their experiences filming under Álvarez’s direction, from practical stunt sequences to dramatic emotional beats. Spaeny described him as a confident director with a vision.
While specific character fates remain shrouded in mystery, themes of survival interwoven with deep familial ties form the heart of this chapter in the franchise. Whether these connections will be enough to save our new protagonists from their gruesome fates remains to be seen.
