Who Is Replacing Scott Forrester on FBI International and Spotlight on Colin Donnell

by
Departure of a Beloved Character

Luke Kleintank, known for his role as Scott Forrester, the head of the FBI’s International Fly Team, has decided to leave the hit CBS series, FBI: International. His departure takes effect after his final episode airs on May 7. “After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International,” Kleintank announced. “This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home.

New Hero Stepping In

Fans wondering about who will fill the shoes of Forrester don’t have to wait any longer. CBS has chosen Colin Donnell, famous for his role as Dr. Connor Rhodes in Chicago Med, to join the cast of FBI: International. Donnell is set to portray Simon Asher, a ruggedly handsome and charismatic former Army intelligence officer who has transitioned to diplomacy but is ready to get back into action.

Colin Donnell, Chicago Med

A Look at Donnell’s Diverse Career

Colin Donnell’s acting career spans across various significant roles apart from his notable stint in Chicago Med. He made an impressive appearance in the fourth Arrowverse crossover ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ as an alternate reality version of Tommy that became the villain Prometheus. This portrayal added depth to his acting portfolio highlighting his versatility.

In addition to television, Donnell has also ventured into music projects including his participation in the album ‘Something Stupid’ with theatre star Patti Murin.

