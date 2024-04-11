Are We Getting a White Collar Reboot?

The con man of everyone’s dreams could be coming back to the small screen. And it’s not just on Netflix. The six thrilling seasons of White Collar are now available on Netflix, and it is obviously sparkling rumors of a possible reboot of the beloved show that ended way too soon. White Collar was one of the best crime drama TV shows of the 2010s not only because of Matt Bomer’s stellar acting but the storytelling, which had a touch of comedy that drew fans in.
Bomer has been on a successful streak in his acting career for the last couple of years. His most recent roles include The Sinner, American Horror Stories, Echoes, and most recently as Hawkins Fuller in the critically acclaimed series 2023’s The Travellers. With all these epic TV shows showcasing his talent, this is the best time for a reboot of the popular crime series. Here is what you should know about a possible White Collar Reboot!
There Is Talk About a Possible White Collar Reboot
Bomer played the role of Neal Caffrey, former convict and consultant with the FBI’s White Collar crime unit. The series showcased Bomer’s great acting talent early and made him a household name way before he got leading roles in shows like DC’s Doom Patrol. When asked about the series now that it is available to Netflix viewers in all its glory, Bomer had plenty to say. Talking to TV Line, Bomer said there are legitimate talks about possibly reviving the series. He said, “It’s actually very legitimate talk; it’s in conversation. A lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens”.
As for what the reboot could focus on, fans remember the series finale where Neal faked his death to start a more interesting life in Europe, and Peter and Elizabeth welcomed their baby. The story could continue where this left off, but a new plot with new characters could be a route the studio would want to pursue. White Collar aired for six and while the ending was on a high note and some fans think tampering with that could be hazardous to its fan base, this is the best time to try their luck. Suits,which also witnessed renewed popularity after arriving on Netflix, is getting a spinoff in Suits: LA. As such, it would come as no surprise if White Collar, in a similar vein, gets a reboot or a spinoff.
It’s the Best Time for a Reboot
With several 2000s TV shows and movies getting the reboot treatment, it’s only right for this crime drama to get the same love, considering the number of fans cheering it on. Other fan-favorite projects getting a reboot include the Twilight and Harry Potter franchises . Twilight is being rebooted into an animated TV series, which could allow for several changes the franchise needs to be better. A complete reboot could help White Collar fix some issues the near-perfect series had during its run.
The cast of White Collar sparked reboot rumors in 2020 when they met for a virtual reunion to talk about the show on the Stars in The House YouTube channel. Unfortunately, one of the show’s main stars, Willie Garson, who plays Mozzie, Neal’s trusted confidant who helps him with anything and everything, sadly passed away a short while after the virtual reunion. Bomer, while speaking after his death in September 2021, said there is no way he would ever be involved with the show again if it didn’t honor Mozzie’s character and Garson as a person. While fans can’t imagine Neal without Mozzie, they are excited to see where the story will go and will definitely be watching.
The main cast of White Collar features Agent Peter Burke – played by Tim Dekay, his wife Elizabeth Burke – played by Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason as FBI agent Diane Berrigan, Hilarie Burton as Sara Ellis, Sharif Atkins as FBI agent Clinton Jones, and June Ellington played by the late Diahann Carroll. During their virtual reunion, Bomer hinted at a reboot, saying, “There’s nothing that I would want more than to be on a set with this group of people again.” It will be interesting to see where White Collar’s renewed popularity leads to. Here is what the cast of White Collar has been up to.