Where Could Otto Hightower Be? House of the Dragon’s Ongoing Mystery

Where, oh where, is Otto Hightower? That question has loomed over House of the Dragon‘s second season, and it remains an enduring mystery. The second episode, named “Rhaenyra the Cruel,” saw King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) fire his shrewd grandfather Otto (Rhys Ifans) from his position as Hand of the King. In response, Otto declared he was going to leave King’s Landing rather than sit around where he wasn’t wanted.
When last we saw Otto, he was planning his next move with his daughter, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Initially, he wanted to go back to the House Hightower seat in Oldtown, where he could help guide their army and mentor Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron Targaryen. Instead, Alicent convinces him to go to Highgarden to make sure the Tyrells and other lords of the Reach don’t side with their enemies.
Otto’s whereabouts then become a looming mystery. As Alicent realizes he’s stopped answering her letters and never returns to King’s Landing at prince regent Aemond Targaryen’s (Ewan Mitchell) request, questions arise. The final moments of “The Queen Who Ever Was” reveal that Otto has been imprisoned somewhere. But where?
Mysterious Captivity Revealed
When it comes to figuring out where Otto is being held, there are a few clues. George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which serves as the series’ source material, doesn’t have any plotline where Otto is taken prisoner. Even after Aegon removes him as Hand, Otto stays in King’s Landing until the end of his story. Thus, book-based insights are limited.
The most significant clues from the show include Otto heading to Highgarden in the Reach and that House Beesbury is currently warring with the Hightower host in that same region. House Beesbury is a small but honorable house whose former lord, Lyman Beesbury, served on the Small Council for King Viserys. During the Green Council coup, Lyman spoke up in defense of Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne, and Ser Criston Cole killed him for it.
The Suspects: Tyrells or Beesburys?
This makes our two most likely suspects for Otto’s captors the Tyrells, who rule Highgarden, and the Beesburys. In the book, House Tyrell remains more or less neutral in the Dance of the Dragons. At this period in history its lord, Lyonel Tyrell, is only a child. After their vassal houses begin having conflicting loyalty between the Greens and Blacks, his mother and castellan decide that the Tyrells will take no part in the conflict so as not to further divide the Reach.
A Likely Contender
To me, the most likely candidate is House Beesbury. They’re already at war with the Hightowers; is there any doubt that if they had a chance to cage up a valuable hostage like Otto, they would? Plus, it’s never explained how House Beesbury even found out that Lyman was murdered in the first place. Surely, the Green Council would have tried to cover it up.
This timing coincides with Aemond’s Small Council receiving a report that the Beesburys have declared war late in the season. It could align with them catching Otto while he was traveling and getting answers out of him.
The Bigger Picture
Of course, this is all speculation. The only thing we know for certain is that
Otto isn’t in King’s Landing because he’s being held in a wooden cage rather than one of the black cells beneath the castle, which are made of stone. Wherever he is, it looks like he’s in trouble.
Perhaps it’s a situation that ties into
the Battle of the Honeywine during season 3 where Daeron earns his nickname Daeron the Daring? Could it be that Otto is either ransomed off or rescued during events surrounding that battle in the Reach? Time will tell!
The mysteries around Otto continue to deepen as we await more episodes in this unfolding saga!
Follow Us