Where Are The Bachelor Couples Now? Post-Show Updates

Since its inception, The Bachelor has captivated audiences with its romantic escapades and the promise of true love. Fans have witnessed countless rose ceremonies and dramatic finales, but the real question lingers: where are these couples now? Let’s delve into the lives of some of the most memorable pairs from the show and discover their post-show journeys.
Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter Still Going Strong
Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter have become an emblem of hope for reality TV romantics everywhere. Their journey, which began on The Bachelorette back in 2003, has flourished into a long-lasting marriage. With two children in tow, Trista is content with her offspring exploring the franchise that brought her and Ryan together.
We met, we got engaged, we got married, had a family… for me, that’s why I want to watch, because I want to see our love story unfold again. And it’s easier for me to get past me kissing other guys, Trista reflects on their televised love story. Indeed, they’re a testament to the show’s potential for lasting connections.
The Lowe Down on Sean and Catherine Giudici
The journey of Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Since their time on The Bachelor, they have welcomed three beautiful children into their lives. Catherine shared the scare they experienced when their son Isaiah was rushed to the E.R., but thankfully, he is now “totally fine.” The couple cherishes their time together as Catherine explains,
Every day, we get to love on each other and spend so much time together, showcasing the strength and joy in their union.
A Rocky Start to Forever for Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney
Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney‘s path to happiness wasn’t without its bumps. After a tension-filled season finale, they found their way back to each other, marrying in 2010. They’ve since built a beautiful life in Seattle with two children. Their story is a reminder that even the most dramatic beginnings can lead to happy endings.
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Building a Life Together
Since getting engaged on The Bachelor, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers‘s relationship has continued to grow. They tied the knot in May 2022 and are open about their desire to start a family soon. JoJo shares her husband’s excitement about future parenthood, saying,
We have nieces, we have nephews we are starting to spend a lot more time with them and have these little visions about what it would be like as a family and we are excited for it when the right time comes. They also host ‘The Big D,’ marking new ventures in their lives together.
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Navigate New Beginnings
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s relationship took a turn with Bryan filing for divorce, seeking spousal support as they part ways. Bryan has spoken about this difficult decision saying,
I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go, emphasizing his commitment to both personal well-being and respect for Rachel. Despite this change, he maintains a private stance regarding social media disclosures about his family.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Embrace Family Growth
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s love story has been nothing short of eventful since its controversial beginning on The Bachelor. Now, as parents to daughter Alessi and expecting twins, they’ve recently moved into a new home by the ocean in anticipation of their growing family. Arie shares his excitement about creating memories in their new environment:
We’re going to make all these memories here. We’re going to have the best life; it’s going to be like the perfect spot to raise our little babies.
The Separate Paths of Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen
The engagement between Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, which blossomed on The Bachelor, has ended. Becca confirmed the breakup on her podcast, indicating that it was not due to any one event but rather through many conversations over time. Despite going separate ways, Becca shared that there is still mutual respect between them:
Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement, she stated solemnly.
Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Face Real World Challenges
Peter Weber and Madison Prewett’s relationship was marked by hurdles from the outset. The host of The Bachelor pointed out that they face “massive, real-life issues,” such as differing lifestyles and beliefs. Despite these challenges, there remains support for them as they navigate life after the show.
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Overcome Controversy Together
Matt James‘ choice of Rachael Kirkconnell during his season faced controversy due to past actions of Rachael coming to light. However, following apologies and public discussions about growth, they remain united as a couple today.
Tayshia Adams Finds Her Own Way After Zac Clark Split
The romance between Tayshia Adamsand Zac Clark ended in November 2021 with unresolved issues lingering between them post-split. Tayshia shared her heartbreak candidly:
All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much,. While they aren’t close anymore, there isn’t bad blood either; both continue navigating life separately with grace.
