When Will SNL 50th Anniversary Special Air?

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is gearing up for a monumental event as it approaches its 50th anniversary. NBC has announced that a three-hour live special will be held to commemorate this historic milestone. The special is slated to air on Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 8-11 p.m. ET, capping off a weekend dedicated to celebrating the iconic sketch show.
‘SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century…’ This note from Robert Greenblatt, NBC’s Chairman, underscores the enduring appeal and success of the series. Over the years, SNL has firmly established itself as a staple in late-night television, known for its blend of comedy, social satire, and cultural commentary.
Casting a Spotlight on Its Legacy
The celebration promises to be an epic event much like the show’s 40th anniversary back in 2015. Current and former cast members, as well as other celebrities who have graced Studio 8H, are expected to make appearances. Reflecting on its illustrious history, SNL’s ability to bring together surprise guests and stellar musical acts remains unmatched.
Included in this milestone event are tributes that look back at memorable sketches and performances. Fans and former participants alike reminisced about significant moments from Season 49, which featured hosts like Tina Fey, sparking speculation regarding her potential role in the future of SNL.
‘I’m going to try to make that record as long as possible,’ – Kenan Thompson said Kenan Thompson, reflecting on his time as the longest-serving cast member in the show’s history—a testament to SNL’s impact on individual careers.
Lorne Michaels’ Future with SNL
One topic that has often been discussed is whether Lorne Michaels, SNL’s creator and executive producer since its inception, will retire after this landmark season. During an interview with CBS News in 2021, Michaels mentioned that he felt committed to leading the show through its 50th season.
‘I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years.’
The speculation has mostly pointed towards Tina Fey potentially taking over as she has been critically acclaimed for her work both on and off the screen. Despite these rumors, an NBC spokesperson recently claimed that there is no truth to reports suggesting any such transition plans are currently underway.
Honoring Achievements and Looking Ahead
The celebratory weekend aims to not just look back but also highlight how far SNL has come in terms of achievements. Holding the record for most Emmy wins—53—and nominations—219—in TV history undeniably places SNL at a significant place in the entertainment landscape. Current ratings reflect this enduring popularity as well with originals averaging a 3.57 rating among adults aged 18-49 and drawing close to 11 million viewers each episode.
Follow Us