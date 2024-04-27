When to Watch ‘Them: The Scare’ Premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Including Global Release Details and Cast Highlights

Home
Discover When ‘Them: The Scare’ Premieres Across the Globe

Them: The Scare, the highly anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video’s horror anthology series, will make its debut on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Fans from around the world can binge all eight episodes as they are released simultaneously across more than 240 countries and territories. This ensures that no matter where you are, you’ll have full access to the chilling continuance of this narrative right from day one.

Stellar Cast and Crew behind ‘Them: The Scare’

The new season stars Deborah Ayorinde as Detective Dawn Reeve, who faces severe challenges in her latest case. Featuring alongside her are Pam Grier as Athena and Luke James as Edmund Gaines, each bringing depth to this eerie installment. The series is a collaborative production effort between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Little Marvin returns not only as the creator but also helms the series as the showrunner and executive producer.

A Deep Dive into the Plot

Set in the tumultuous backdrop of 1990s Los Angeles, which marks a shift from its first installment set in Compton during 1952. This season introduces us to Detective Dawn Reeve as she investigates the brutal murder following a foster home mother’s death that shakes the community. As Deborah Ayorinde mentions, Reeve finds herself entangled in a harrowing investigation that sends shockwaves through the community.

Insights from Deborah Ayorinde

Deborah Ayorinde, reflecting on her role, shared personal insights about her deep connection with her character: It was a very heavy day, to say the least, she said discussing some challenging scenes. Furthermore, she revealed how emotionally taxing the role was, stating, Every bit of fear, the fight or flight, every bit that I imagined someone going through I actually felt. Lucky required a lot of experiences in me that I’d hidden, that I was so comfortable leaving swept under the rug… [Lucky] tore that rug up.

Prepare yourself for an intricately woven narrative packed with suspense and societal introspections when ‘Them: The Scare’ hits Amazon Prime Video on April 25th, ensuring a thought-provoking viewer experience.

Steve Delikson
