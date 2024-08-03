What’s Next for The View as It Moves to a New Studio

The View may look a bit different when the new season rolls around in September.
During Friday’s episode of the ABC chatfest, co-host Sunny Hostin announced that in addition to it being the season finale, “
After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is the last show we’ll do from this studio.
The Final Farewell
“We’re sad to say goodbye,” she continued, “
but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown — brand-new, state-of-the-art — and we will see you there in September for the premiere of Season 28!
A Long History with ABC Studios
From its 1997 launch until 2014, production of The View was held at ABC Television Studio 23 in New York City (at 320 West 66th Street, in the same building as the soap opera All My Children). From 2014 on, the daytime talker taped at ABC Broadcast Center (at 30 West 67th Street).
Packing Up the Memories
Recapping the build-up to the move (and throwing a bit of fun side-eye at a pack rat peer or two), Hostin said,
We’ve had to, for the past couple of weeks, box up things, get rid of things… We were allotted, each host, five huuuuge cartons. I took up two, Sara [Haines] took up all five and was looking for more!
The Shoe Saga
I need a U-Haul for Ana Navarro’s shoes, joked Sara Haines during the show as she commented on Ana Navarro’s shoe collection.
Ana, please don’t say that you were a purger because I think you had over 50 pairs of shoes in your [dressing] room,” Hostin quipped.
I’m feeling attacked!
They are all my shoes, I love all my shoes! I have no children; my children are my shoes. I’m a childless shoe lady!
A New Season Awaits
Season 28 of The View will premiere after Labor Day. Stay tuned as more details drop about their exciting new home in Times Square.
