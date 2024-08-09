What to Watch on Day 11 of the Paris Olympics

Day 11 of the Paris Olympics promises compelling action across various disciplines. The much-anticipated showdowns include track and field events with standout athletes like Gabby Thomas, who aims to build on her previous success.

Track and Field Highlights

Tuesday sets the stage for several critical track and field events. The Women’s 1500m heats begin at 3:05 a.m., where the focus will be on athletes like Edinah Jebitok and Obiri. Later, the unforgettable Gabby Thomas will compete in the Women’s 200m final at 2:40 p.m., attempting to surpass her bronze finish from Tokyo.

Thomas’ emotional connection to her achievements is evident as she recalls, There is nothing like getting that flag after you cross the line and you see the coach right there with it and everybody’s going crazy and America’s watching, it’s just such an amazing moment,

Equestrian Spotlight

Kent Farrington also garners attention as he competes in the individual equestrian final. Riding his Oldenburg mare Greya, he has already showcased meticulous training and remarkable results this season. After a notable fourth-place finish at the 2024 FEI Jumping World Cup Final, expectations are high for his Olympic performance.

Basketball Action

Meanwhile, fans of basketball can look forward to thrilling quarterfinal matches. One highlight is Anthony Davis leading the U.S. team after a prolonged absence due to injury. His recent performance against the Milwaukee Bucks indicates he’s more than ready for this challenge.A late fightback saw Davis contributing crucially with 34 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks.

Semi-final Soccer

The Women’s Soccer semi-finals promise edge-of-the-seat moments. At 11:00 a.m., Team USA faces Germany in what promises to be a gripping contest.The anticipation builds as viewers worldwide await these global giants confronting each other on such a momentous stage.

Essential Viewing Guide

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH
Women’s 1500m Heats 3:05 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Women’s Hammer Throw Final 12:57 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Men’s Long Jump Final 1:15 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Women’s 400m Hurdles Semis 1:07 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
