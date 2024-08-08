What to Expect in House of the Dragon Season 3 Based on the Book

House of the Dragon will consist of four seasons, confirmed showrunner Ryan Condal. This revelation came during a recent call with reporters where he discussed the events of the Season 2 finale. While HBO has not officially renewed a fourth season nor announced a specific premiere date for Season 3, Condal reassured that pre-production will begin in fall 2024, with full production starting in early 2025.
Expectation for Season Three Plot Points
Season 3 will cover significant events from George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Ice, particularly the intense Battle of the Gullet. Major characters could face dire fates, potentially reaching ‘Red Wedding’ levels of impact. As Ryan Condal explained before,
This season my main thing was always to bring in a lot of empathy and understanding to these characters and what motivates them. That was our focus.
The Making of House Velaryon’s Driftwood Throne Scene
Episode 8 opens at Driftmark, featuring the Driftwood Throne held by House Velaryon. Six years have passed since Rhaenys last saw Corlys. Now she hears he’s gravely wounded with fever that burns within.
The pivotal battles and conflicts are driving the momentum into Season 3. According to Condal, we can expect strong narrative continuations, as seen at the end of Season 2 with both #TeamGreen and #TeamBlack preparing for war.
Alicent Hightower’s Confrontation with #TeamGreen
Alicent Hightower, driving force behind #TeamGreen, rallies for Aegon II Targaryen’s claim to the throne, interpreting it as fulfillment of King Viserys’s last wish. Her dual attempts to mediate a peace deal amidst escalating turmoil within House Targaryen further layer this conflict.
Dire Forecasts: Character Fatalities Looming
Major characters could, and probably will, die in season 3. With deaths anticipated at levels comparable to the infamous ‘Red Wedding,’ viewers should brace for unpredictable upheavals and emotional farewells.
