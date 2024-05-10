What Scream 7 Needs To Avoid

Well, it’s happening. After the surprise exit of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, there was some doubt over the future of the Scream franchise. There was chatter that producers were in talks to bring back Neve Campbell (who was left out of the sixth film due to a contract dispute) and it’s been confirmed that the Scream Queen will star in the next installment. Even more surprising is the return of Kevin Williamson, the very man who wrote the first Scream.
The film is shaping up to be a blast from the past with the return of its legacy character. However, just because Kevin Williamson and Neve Campbell are back, that doesn’t automatically mean it’ll be a good film. The franchise has dominated the slasher genre for over three decades now. Scream is one of the best franchises in horror, but there have been some mishaps along the way. Here are several issues that the new Scream needs to avoid.
The Scream Formula
The return of the Scream franchise has been surprising. The premise has managed to hold up well by adding new wrinkles to its concept. Whether it was focusing on an entirely new cast or a location change, the reboot has been a success. Still, there’s no denying that the formula has gotten stale. Unfortunately, the series can’t escape its bread and butter, so another pair of psychos will surely come to terrorize Sidney and the latest group of young adults.
Kevin Williamson needs to find a different angle to make this franchise seem fresh. One interesting aspect of Scream 6 was the surprise of Jason Carvey taking off his mask after he killed Laura Crane. To follow the world and mind of these Ghostface killers can be quite intriguing. If the upcoming film can spin the formula in a way that keeps the spirit of the meta-horror slasher alive while introducing new elements to expand on its lore, then Scream 7 can be another surprisingly good entry.
Plot Armor
Sidney Prescott hasn’t been in true danger since the third film. Since then, her character has been in legacy status, so the writers always found a way to keep her alive against all odds. This is the issue with bringing back Neve Campbell. Sidney Prescott will go down as one of the best final girls in horror. However, she feels invincible at this point. Kevin Williamson and the writers have an uphill battle to climb in making the latest Ghostface killers feel like a real threat to Sidney Prescott.
To be honest, I don’t know how you make it feel that Sidney is in true danger. There’s the possibility of killing off another legacy character to give off the aurora that anything can happen. Or, the writers can pull off the shocking move by murdering Sidney Prescott. There’s no telling how long the Scream franchise will last, but they’ll keep milking it for all it’s worth. It would be great if Sidney Prescott was able to ride off into the sunset, but money is the most important factor here.
It’s going to be a challenge to keep her as the central protagonist, which is a big reason the reboot worked so well. It managed to integrate the legacy characters while developing an intriguing story with a bunch of new ones.
Going Back To Woodsboro
As iconic as Woodsboro is in the Scream universe, the film SHOULD NOT return to that location. The reason the new location did wonders for Scream 6 is due to the different cultures of New York City. The bodega sequence in the film was masterfully done. It showcased that New York citizens are more brazen and louder, and the fresh location squeezed out some different elements of horror. This was also the case with the train sequence and the ladder bridge as well. It’s still possible to make a GOOD Scream film in Woodsboro, but a new location brings a new character that only enhances the slasher series.
Given that Sidney and (her rumored family) were nowhere to be seen in Woodsboro in the last couple of films, it’s likely a safe bet that it won’t take place in the iconic city. But here’s hoping that Williamson takes full advantage of the new area that expands the lore of the franchise.