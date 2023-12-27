What ‘M*A*S*H’ Cast Members Have Achieved Since the Show

When the final chopper lifted off from the 4077th, the iconic TV series ‘M*A*S*H’ left an indelible mark on television history. The show’s blend of humor and heart during wartime resonated with audiences, making its cast household names. But as the laughter faded and the set was packed away, what became of the talented actors who brought those cherished characters to life? Let’s explore the paths they’ve carved out since their days at the fictional Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.
Alan Alda’s Diverse Endeavors
The man who once played the wisecracking Hawkeye Pierce, Alan Alda, has not slowed down since the show’s conclusion. A true renaissance man, Alda has been nominated for an Oscar, a Tony, and an EMMY, published a bestselling book, and won his sixth Emmy for his appearance on
West Wing as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. His filmography is vast, with roles in ‘Crimes and Misdemeanors’, ‘The Aviator’, and many others that he also had a hand in writing and directing. On television, he hosted the award-winning series
Scientific American Frontiers on PBS for eleven years. Alda is unique in being honored by the TV Academy as a top performer, writer, and director. His varied career continues to this day, with recent roles in shows like The Blacklist and movies such as Ray Donovan: The Movie.
Loretta Swit’s Stage and Advocacy Work
The indomitable Loretta Swit, who portrayed the stalwart Major Margaret Houlihan, transitioned her passion for acting into success on stage. Her post-‘M*A*S*H’ career has seen her securing roles in various theatrical productions. Beyond the footlights, Swit is also known for her dedication to animal rights activism. Her training, which included dance lessons from Rockette Elizabeth Parent-Barber, speaks to her commitment to her craft and versatility as a performer.
Jamie Farr’s Continued Spotlight
The loveable Corporal Klinger, played by Jamie Farr, continued to entertain audiences with his theatrical flair. At 87 years old, Farr has made guest appearances on shows like Family Guy and participated in productions that showcase his enduring talent.
Mike Farrell’s Activism and Acting
Mike Farrell, known for his role as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt, has remained a prominent figure both onscreen and off. His post-show work includes appearances in TV shows like NCIS. However, Farrell’s true passion lies in his advocacy; he serves as co-chair of Human Rights Watch in California and works tirelessly for organizations such as Amnesty International and Greenpeace.
Harry Morgan’s Continued Acting Career
After ‘M*A*S*H’, Harry Morgan didn’t hang up his acting hat. He reprised his role as Colonel Potter in the spin-off ‘AfterMASH’ and continued to grace television screens until his retirement.
William Christopher’s Advocacy Journey
For William Christopher, who played Father Mulcahy, life after ‘M*A*S*H’ included reprising his character in ‘AfterMASH’ and focusing on autism awareness—a cause close to his heart due to his son’s condition. Alongside his wife Barbara, they penned a book titled
Mixed Blessings, sharing their personal journey with autism.
The Artistic Versatility of David Ogden Stiers
The classically trained David Ogden Stiers didn’t limit himself to acting; he was also a gifted musician and conductor for orchestras around the world. His voice brought characters like Cogsworth from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to life. Stiers’ agent described him saying,
His talent was only surpassed by his heart.
Gary Burghoff’s Artistic Pursuits
Radar O’Reilly himself, Gary Burghoff, followed his interests beyond acting after ‘M*A*S*H’, appearing occasionally on shows like ‘Fantasy Island’. He also pursued personal interests such as art.
Wayne Rogers’ Financial Ventures
Wayne Rogers may be remembered as ‘Trapper’ John McIntyre but post-‘M*A*S*H’, he found success offscreen in finance while still making guest appearances on shows like ‘Murder, She Wrote’. His financial acumen led him to become a respected commentator on financial matters.
The Resilience of McLean Stevenson
McLean Stevenson faced challenges after leaving ‘M*A*S*H’, with several failed sitcom attempts. However, he persevered and found new opportunities including serious feature film roles.
In closing, each member of this beloved ensemble has paved their own unique path since their days at ‘M*A*S*H’. From Alan Alda’s award-winning performances to Loretta Swit’s advocacy for animals; from Jamie Farr’s enduring stage presence to Mike Farrell’s humanitarian efforts; these actors have continued to impact our world in meaningful ways. Their legacies extend far beyond their military fatigues; they serve as reminders of how art can imitate life and then inspire it long after the final credits roll.
